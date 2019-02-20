Actor and former NFL player Terry Crews will speak at an Alberta Council of Women’s Shelters event in Edmonton Wednesday night.

An Evening with Terry Crews is part of the Leading Change Summit—a conference to prevent violence against women and girls.

After the #MeToo movement began, the Brooklyn 99 actor opened up about being a victim of sexual assault. Crews also struggled with a pornography addiction in the past.

“I find this to be my purpose, and I find it more valuable than any movie I could ever do, any TV show, any book I could write,” Crews told media before the talk.

Tickets for An Evening with Terry Crews are still available here.