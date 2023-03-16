'Thank them for their service': Condolences pour in after fatal shooting of 2 Edmonton police officers

Messages of support have been coming in from across Alberta and the country after the fatal shooting of two Edmonton police officers on Thursday.

Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee announced at a press conference on Thursday morning that Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan were shot by a male when they responded to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.

McFee said the male shooter is also dead, after what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A female of unknown age was also taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Services Mike Ellis and Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi also spoke at Thursday's press conference.

"As a former police officer myself, this hits very close to home. To all my brothers and sisters out there, my heart is with you," Ellis told reporters.

"What’s important now is that we provide our support to the family and friends and colleagues of those officers."

"On behalf of city council, city administration, and all Edmontonians, I extend my deepest condolences to the family members of these members, and all of the Edmonton Police Service," Sohi said.

"We hold you in our hearts as you mourn this profound loss, and we mourn it with you."

Sohi also urged Edmontonians to thank their EPS officers.

"When you see an officer working to keep you safe, and our community safe, please thank them for their service."

Police handed out memorial ribbons at the media event on Thursday, and flowers have been placed outside the main EPS station in downtown Edmonton.

Flags at police stations in the city have been lowered to half-mast, and a sign on the door of west division station, where the two officers were based, notes the station is closed for the day and will reopen March 17.

The prime minister and premier have also responded.

"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm’s way to keep people safe. The news that two @EdmontonPolice officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers’ loved ones and colleagues – we’re here for you," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a tweet.

"Today, the province mourns the loss of two police officers killed in the line of duty. On behalf of the Government of Alberta, we extend our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan," Premier Danielle Smith said in a joint written statement with minister Ellis.

“Every day, police officers across Alberta put on their uniforms to step up to protect and serve our communities. The sudden and tragic deaths of these two Edmonton Police Service officers remind us again of the dangers police officers constantly face to ensure the safety of Albertans."

Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley issued a statement.

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific shootings that took place this morning," she wrote in a tweet.

"As we await information, our thoughts are with all who have been touched by this awful tragedy, including the families, loved ones and colleagues of two fallen Edmonton police officers."

The wife of the last EPS officer to be killed on duty also commented on the deaths.

Const. Daniel Woodall was fatally shot on June 8, 2015, and a second officer was injured as police attempted to arrest a suspect.

"I'm heartbroken to hear the news of two officers sadly taken today in the line of duty," Claire Woodall wrote in a statement on social media. "It has understandably brought back painful memories. I'm saddened to think these same feelings will be shared by the fallen officers' families again today. Thoughts and prayers go out to all involved, and of course our extended EPS family."

She signed the statement "The Woodall family - Claire Gabe, and Callen."

This is a developing story; more information will be posted throughout the day.