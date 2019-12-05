EDMONTON -- Edmonton students are sending thanks and holiday wishes to military members who aren't able to be home this month.

Students in Kindergarten through Grade 4 at Our Lady Victory School in west Edmonton made about 100 cards to send to service members.

Grade 2 student Peter Tosic told CTV News Edmonton, "The soldiers are away from their families… and that's sad.

"So we want to make them happy."

Classmate Kate Idayan added she wanted to make a card "because the soldiers were keeping us safe from all the bad things and they're away from their families in the time of Christmas."

The cards were mailed on Thursday.

Grade 2 teacher Michelle Bezubiak said the students were inspired by Remembrance Day.

"They really internalized how lucky we are to have peace in our world, and how there are people who are fighting for that peace," she explained.

"The kids really had the most wonderful things to say about what the soldiers do for us and what peace means to them—and why it's important for us to do something for others to bring peace to them when they are away from their families."

Peter Tosic wrote: "Thank you for fighting for us. Thank you for keeping our world safe."

Addalyn Riech wrote: "Peace is important. Thank you for giving it to us. Thank you for keeping us safe and fighting for our country and merry Christmas."

With files from CTV Edmonton's Darcy Seaton