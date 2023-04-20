'That's pretty cool': Oilers' Skinner calmly pulls off something not seen in Edmonton in 41 years

After losing his first ever NHL playoff game Monday night, Oilers rookie goalie Stuart Skinner said it was "good to get his first loss" to know "what it feels like."

He said he knew he could play better and was "excited" for the opportunity to go out and prove it in Game 2 on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old did just that, making 22 saves while backstopping Edmonton to a 4-2 victory against the L.A. Kings.

By doing so, Skinner became the first Oilers rookie netminder to win a playoff game since hall of famer Grant Fuhr did it in 1982.

"That's pretty cool. Obviously, I'm very grateful just to be in the position that I'm in, and I'm excited to keep going here and hopefully we can do some damage," Skinner said when told about snapping that 41 year streak.

He joined Andy Moog and Fuhr as the only rookie Oilers to pull off the accomplishment.

Last week, the Edmonton-born Skinner passed Fuhr, from Spruce Grove, for the franchise record for wins by a rookie goalie with 29.

Skinner's head coach said the company he now keeps, speaks for itself.

"Any time you're mentioned in the same sentence with Grant Fuhr, you're doing something right," Jay Woodcroft said.

"He helped us win a game. Just like last game, he gave us a chance to win and in the end we did."

The Oilers jumped out to a 2-0 lead while Skinner didn't face a shot from the Kings for the first 18 minutes of the game.

The Kings tied it on goals from Phillip Danault and Gabriel Vilardi, who tucked the puck between the post and Skinner's skate on a play the Oilers goalie would like to have back.

"He got me to bite on his forehand, went back to the backhand and I didn't have a lot of time to put my toebridge on the post," Skinner explained.

"But either way, I gotta put my foot down, kinda get the blade a bit farther down and hopefully that prevents the goal. I'm happy that he did it, cause now I know what to do."

After coughing up a two goal lead for the second straight game, Skinner said he leaned on his veteran teammates and his experience in lower leagues to stay calm.

"Klim [Kostin] made an unbelievable shot and we just had to battle to keep that lead and the guys did a great job of doing that," he told reporters.

'IT'S OK TO DREAM'

That ability to not panic, much like Fuhr was known for, is one that is now getting noticed around the NHL.

"Skinner was a godsend for this team. And I think part of the reason he's so impressive is he's handled the pressure so well. He's cool and calm and collected," said Allan Mitchell, AKA Lowetide, from TSN 1260 and The Athletic.

"The people who are actual goalie experts, the former goalies, talk about how his positioning is excellent, he's consistent from game-to-game…That's the hardest thing to do, to not be overwhelmed by the moment."

At 6'4", Skinner is a much bigger person with way larger equipment than Fuhr, Mitchell recalled, but said both local goalies shared a similar poise on and off the ice.

With three years left on a team-friendly contract, some superstar teammates and a franchise trying to win Stanley Cups now, he said Fuhr's legacy is something Skinner can aspire to.

"Skinner was fortunate to arrive when he did, but the Oilers were very fortunate that he arrived when he did. Because they needed him," Mitchell said.

"He is setting his own story and he is in control of his own story…We can't get ahead of ourselves here, but this far into the book of Stuart Skinner he really does look like something else. It's OK to dream, just so we don't project those dreams onto him or be too hard on him."

The Oilers travelled to California Thursday ahead of Game 3 against the Kings, which is 8 p.m. MT on Friday.