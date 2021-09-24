'That's why we drafted you': Sherwood Park's Hubbard in line for more snaps after McCaffrey injury

Edmonton -

Sherwood Park's Chuba Hubbard will be counted on to carry a heavier load for the Carolina Panthers next week following an injury to star running back Christian McCaffrey Thursday night.

McCaffrey, a 2019 All-Pro and one of the league's stars, injured his hamstring early in the Panthers 34-9 win over the Houston Texans and is expected to miss several weeks.

Hubbard, 22, entered the game second on the running back depth chart.

After struggling in the first quarter, Hubbard had a stronger second half to finish with 62 yards rushing on 19 carries.

He's expected to share playing time with veteran third-string running back Royce Freeman, who had 17 yards on five carries Thursday night.

"They just have to be starting NFL running backs, and Royce has done that before," Panthers coach Matt Rhule said after Thursday's game. "I told Chuba at halftime, 'That's why we drafted you, man.'"

"We didn't give him a ton of chances, but I thought he got in there at the end and made some key runs."

The Panthers next game is against the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 3.