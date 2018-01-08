Monday marked the end of an era in Edmonton, when all three Sears locations were set to close their doors for good.

The Sears location in Kingsway Mall was nearly empty Monday, save for the last few items available for sale and the customers paying steep discounts for them.

“They’re clearing it all out,” Donna, a shopper at the north side location said.

Monday put an end to the final few months for Sears Canada. The retail giant announced it had gone into creditor protection in the summer of 2017, and then said it would liquidate stores in October when a buyer couldn’t be found.

The final day was bittersweet for many, who compared it to the closure of other major retail stores in Canada over the years.

“Empty, very empty,” one shopper said. “I really feel for the staff, the people who worked there for many years.”

Arnold Smecko is one of those employees; the 71-year-old had worked for Sears for the last 35 years.

“I started here in 1983, and I retired in 2006,” Smecko said. “[I] came back part time.”

Smecko said there were signs, but said he wasn’t really expecting Sears to shut its doors.

“It was a shock because there were indicators, but I really didn’t know until the official announcement in October,” Smecko said.

“I’m going to join the retirement ranks today and that will be it.”

He said he remembers when the first Sears opened in Edmonton, but he never thought he’d be one of the last people working there.

When asked what he’ll miss most, Smecko said: “Just the comradery, and the friendship at the store.”

Sears would normally close at 9 p.m., but CTV News has learned if there is no more stock, the stores may close early.

The demise of Sears was named the Canadian Press’ top business story of the year in 2017.

With files from Nicole Weisberg