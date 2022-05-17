'The act of being kind': South Edmonton school receives new Cree name
The Edmonton Public Schools’ Board of Trustees has voted on a new name for Dan Knott School. Starting in September, it will be known as kisêwâtisiwin School.
kisêwâtisiwin, which is pronounced ki se wât si win, is a Cree word that can be translated to English as the act of being kind.
“We are proud to share this step forward in reconciliation through the renaming of Dan Knott School,” said Edmonton Public Schools’ Board Chair Trisha Estabrooks in a written release. “The school’s long standing motto has been Do Nice, Be Kind, which aligns with the true meaning of kisêwâtisiwin.”
Dan Knott was a former Edmonton mayor with ties to the Ku Klux Klan.
The decision to rename the school was made in 2020 after an Indigenous student collected more than 7,000 signatures to have the name changed.
The new name was chosen in consultation with an Indigenous naming committee and community engagement sessions.
“So many were engaged and consulted on finding the right name for this vibrant and diverse school community. As part of our commitment to anti-racism and equity, this name honours the Indigenous peoples who inhabited this land before us,” said Estabrooks.
The board also agreed to change the name of Oliver School, named for Frank Oliver, an Edmonton MP who pushed forward policy that permitted the expropriation of Indigenous land, affecting reserves across Canada. He also oversaw the creation of residential schools as Indian Affairs Minister.
A new name for Oliver School has not yet been announced.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Charles offers remarks about reconciliation as Canadian tour begins
Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, have arrived in St. John's, N.L., to begin a three-day Canadian tour that includes stops in Ottawa and the Northwest Territories.
Poilievre personally holds investment in Bitcoin as he promotes crypto to Canadians
Conservative Party leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre has a personal financial interest in cryptocurrencies that he has promoted during his campaign as a hedge against inflation.
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
Airport delays: Transport minister says feds not asking airlines to cut back flights
Canada's transport minister is dismissing claims that the federal government asked airlines to reduce their schedules and cancel flights to ease recent travel delays.
First transgender federal party leader calls for national anti-trans hate strategy
The Green Party of Canada is calling on the federal government to develop a targeted anti-transgender hate strategy, citing a 'rising tide of hate' both in Canada and abroad. Amita Kuttner, who is Canada's first transgender federal party leader, made the call during a press conference on Parliament Hill on Tuesday.
Regular travel and public health measures can't coexist: Canadian Airport Council
International arrivals at Canadian airports are so backed up, people are being kept on planes for over an hour after they land because there isn't physically enough space to hold the lineups of travellers, says the Canadian Airports Council.
Many Canadians feel gun violence getting worse in their communities: poll
Many Canadians say gun violence is increasing in the communities they live in, with residents in major cities and the country's largest provinces mostly reporting such views, according to a new survey from the Angus Reid Institute.
OPINION | Don Martin: Ford on cruise control to victory in Ontario while Alberta votes on killing Kenney as UPC leader
It's becoming a make-or-break week for two Conservative premiers as their futures pivot on a pair of defining moments, writes Don Martin in an exclusive opinion column for CTVNews.ca.
Drugs tunnel the length of six football fields links Tijuana, San Diego
U.S. authorities on Monday announced the discovery of a major drug smuggling tunnel -- running about the length of a six football fields -- from Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in the U.S.
Calgary
-
'He has lost': Kenney critic warns his UCP constituency won't accept premier win in review
The ballots are in and tension is building within the United Conservative Party ahead of Wednesday's revelation of the result of Jason Kenney's leadership review.
-
Battle lines drawn as Flames and Oilers get ready for epic series
The last time the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers faced each other in the playoffs was way back in 1991.
-
Man stabbed, walks into Forest Lawn McDonald's
A man who was stabbed walked into a Calgary McDonald's restaurant Tuesday and informed a staff member
Saskatoon
-
Former Epic Alliance employee says firm 'pushed' for higher appraisals of homes it sold to investors
A former employee of Epic Alliance says the firm sometimes "pushed" for higher appraisals on homes sold to landlords and would rent to tenants who would "destroy" properties
-
Why Saskatoon's COVID-19 trend could be cause for cautious optimism
With the University of Saskatchewan research team monitoring the city's wastewater for signs of COVID-19 noting an 85 per cent drop in its latest update, experts in the city say the trend is cause for cautious optimism.
-
Saskatoon police not allowed to wear 'Thin Blue Line' patch
Saskatoon Police Service officers are not permitted to wear Thin Blue Line patches, according to a report to the Board of Police Commissioners.
Regina
-
Indigenous partnerships discussed at petroleum conference
The Williston Basin Petroleum Conference has returned to Regina after three years away due to the pandemic.
-
'Very heartbreaking': Proposed suicide prevention committee rejected by Sask. government
A bipartisan special committee to address the ongoing mental health, addictions and suicide crisis in Saskatchewan will not be formed, after the government opted to reject motion put forward by the NDP opposition on Tuesday.
-
'He was harmless': Sisters, RCMP officers testify at Silverquill RCMP shooting death inquest
It’s been over 32 months since the Silverquill family last saw Lucien, then a 37-year-old man, living on the Fishing Lake First Nation.
Atlantic
-
N.B. police officer who fatally shot Chantel Moore during wellness check testifies at inquest
The police officer who fatally shot a 26-year-old Indigenous woman during a wellness check in Edmundston, N.B., two years ago says he doesn't know why things escalated so quickly.
-
Confusion over RCMP leadership roles marked early investigation of N.S. mass shooting
When a man disguised as a Mountie started killing people in northern Nova Scotia two years ago, there was considerable confusion over who was in charge of the RCMP operation, newly released documents show.
-
Woman dies from injuries after Halifax stabbing; police investigating homicide
A woman who was stabbed overnight in the Halifax area has died from her injuries.
Toronto
-
Where is Doug Ford? Experts weigh in on why he’s shying away from the media this election
Political analysts call Doug Ford's approach the “front-runner” strategy and say it started long before the writ was drawn.
-
Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner carjacked at gunpoint outside Toronto movie theatre
A day after Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner was robbed of his Range Rover at gunpoint outside an Etobicoke movie theatre, Toronto police said they have already seen more carjackings so far this year than they did in all of 2021.
-
Ontario man's van has travelled nearly 1M kilometres. Here's his secret
An Ontario man who has nearly 1 million-kilometres on his car is sharing his secret of how he did it.
Montreal
-
'We need it now': As ER visits among children rise, Montreal parents want hotline reinstated
Montreal public health officials are considering whether to bring back a special hotline for families with sick children to get them speedy appointments with a doctor. Hospitals are seeing an increase in visits to pediatric emergency rooms.
-
Montreal road work is a poorly organized mess, auditor general finds
Montreal drivers have a lot of words to describe the city's roads in summer, when the orange pylons pop up: an obstacle course, a maze, a mess. The city's auditor general agrees and offers analysis of why in a new report.
-
New mural remembers Fredy Villanueva, killed by a Montreal police officer
A new mural depicting Fredy Villanueva, who was killed by a Montreal police officer in 2008, has been unveiled.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Prince Charles and Camilla will stop on their visit to Ottawa
Buckingham Palace has released new details on Prince Charles and his wife Camilla’s three-day tour of Canada next month, which includes a stop in Ottawa.
-
'I hit panic mode': Baby formula shortage worrying new parents
Experts say supply chain issues and panic buying are leading to baby formula shortages.
-
The cost of mowing the lawn rising with record gas prices
The cost of gas climbed past $2.08 a litre in the capital again Tuesday and the surging prices are hurting some seasonal businesses, like landscaping and lawn care.
Kitchener
-
Search continues for missing man in Cambridge, still no cause released in child's death
The search continued Tuesday for a man police say may have information about the death of an 8-year-old boy in Cambridge. Neighbours also shared their concerns about the police response.
-
Neighbours and paintball enthusiasts weigh in as Flag Raiders hopes to return to Cambridge property
A contentious topic is back under review in Cambridge. City council is hearing from a number of delegates sharing their thoughts about a paintball company's land and whether it should be re-zoned.
-
'I didn't know what else I could do': Parents still struggling to find baby formula
An Elmira mother says her baby has an allergy to certain kinds of formula and finding the right brand has been difficult amid the shortage.
Northern Ontario
-
Profit-taking makes gas price shock in Sudbury much worse, analyst says
While oil prices have been soaring of late, an industry analyst says retailers in northern Ontario have hiked prices more than necessary.
-
Sudbury woman seeks help with alcohol struggle, ends up losing driver's licence
A Sudbury woman who sought help for alcohol dependency and mental-health challenges ended up losing her driver's licence.
-
Court boots Espanola politician from town council
An Ontario court has removed Maureen Van Alstine from town council in Espanola.
Winnipeg
-
Outreach worker concerned by high number of homicides in Winnipeg so far in 2022
There have been 20 homicides since the start of 2022 which has already more than doubled the number at the same time last year.
-
Police find 19 guns at Winnipeg home; two men arrested
Two Winnipeg men are facing firearm-related charges after Winnipeg police officers seized 19 guns from a home in the city’s Southwood neighbourhood.
-
'He was a totally different kid': The impact of cannabis oil on the health of children
A Manitoba mother says the use of cannabis oil has had a profound impact on the health of her child.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver teardown sells for $1.5 million within 'hours'
Even the real estate agent responsible for the sale is surprised by how quickly a $1.5-million teardown in Vancouver was snapped up.
-
Fire that destroyed B.C. village couldn't have been stopped, even with emergency response: report
A wildfire that destroyed the British Columbia village of Lytton couldn't have been stopped, even with an area-wide emergency response, says a new report.
-
Teacher suspended after doing 'back-breaker' move on students in North Vancouver
An elementary school teacher who repeatedly used a 'back-breaker' move on students in North Vancouver has been suspended and ordered to take a course on fostering a positive learning environment.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | 'That's momhood': Breastfeeding B.C. woman saves pet goose from eagle attack
A front door camera at a home in British Columbia captured the moment when a woman saved her pet goose from an eagle attack, while also nursing her newborn.
-
NEW
NEW | Suspicious fire destroys horse barns at Port Alberni fairgrounds
Firefighters and police are investigating a suspicious fire at the Alberni District Fall Fair grounds in Port Alberni, B.C., after two horse barns were completely destroyed.
-
B.C. Liberals slam NDP plan for new $789M Royal B.C. Museum
The B.C. Liberal party is criticizing the NDP government's plans to redevelop the Royal B.C. Museum at a cost of $789 million.