'The Answer is Fringe': Theme for 2023 Edmonton Fringe Festival announced

The theme for the 42nd annual Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival has been announced.

The festival is paying tribute to The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams with the theme "The Answer is Fringe," "because, quite simply, 'once you do know what the question actually is, you’ll know what the answer means,' and, in this case, 'the answer to the great question of Life, the Universe, and Everything is forty-two,'" a press release for the festival reads.

Artwork for the theme was created by Pete Nguyen of Sea Change Brewing Co.

The 2023 Fringe will feature more than 180 shows in 33 venues, with more than 1,400 artists taking part.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers for the festival, and applications are available online.

The Fringe will run Aug. 17 to 27 in Old Strathcona.

"The Answer is Fringe" artwork. (Credit: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival)