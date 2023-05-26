'The Answer is Fringe': Theme for 2023 Edmonton Fringe Festival announced
The theme for the 42nd annual Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival has been announced.
The festival is paying tribute to The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy by Douglas Adams with the theme "The Answer is Fringe," "because, quite simply, 'once you do know what the question actually is, you’ll know what the answer means,' and, in this case, 'the answer to the great question of Life, the Universe, and Everything is forty-two,'" a press release for the festival reads.
Artwork for the theme was created by Pete Nguyen of Sea Change Brewing Co.
The 2023 Fringe will feature more than 180 shows in 33 venues, with more than 1,400 artists taking part.
Organizers are still looking for volunteers for the festival, and applications are available online.
The Fringe will run Aug. 17 to 27 in Old Strathcona.
"The Answer is Fringe" artwork. (Credit: Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival)
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
Competition Bureau recommends changing THC limits for edibles, easing pot packaging
Canada's competition watchdog is putting its weight behind some longtime cannabis industry asks including easing restrictions on cannabis packaging and adjusting limits on how much of pot's psychoactive component can be in edible products.
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges Friday in a case linked to the discovery last year of a family of four migrants from India found frozen to death just steps from the Canada-U.S. border.
Celine Dion has stiff person syndrome, here's what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to cancel concerts through to early spring 2024.
WATCH | WATCH: Heart-stopping moment as lion visits family's campsite in Botswana
A family on a safari in Botswana captured the heart-stopping moment a lion strolled into their campsite. In the video, a lion could be seen calmly walking into the campsite, sniffing around the family’s dinner table, then making its way out.
Alberta wildfires: Fire bans downgraded to restrictions amid improving situation, but province preparing for long haul
The number of wildfires burning in Alberta's protected forest areas has continued to drop.
Calgary
-
WestJet pilots deal grants 24% pay raise over four years
WestJet pilots are poised to get a 24 per cent pay bump over four years under an agreement-in-principle between the company and the union.
-
Pilot lands without landing gear at Calgary-area airport
The pilot of a small plane at the Springbank Airport made an unusual – if not harrowing – landing on Thursday.
-
opinion
opinion | Naheed Nenshi: If you're hyper-partisan, you may not want to read this column
Former Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi explains in an opinion column for CTVNews.ca why he's lending his vote to Rachel Notley and the NDP this time.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Catholic school administrators accused of bigotry over email circulated online
The Greater Saskatoon Catholic School (GSCS) division is facing accusations of bigotry after a screenshot of an email purported to be from the superintendent circulated widely online Thursday.
-
Saskatoon woman no longer feels safe after encounter with mid-day intruder in her Fairhaven home
A woman who lives in the city's Fairhaven neighbourhood says she had a harrowing experience after finding an intruder in her home Friday afternoon.
-
Jerry Seinfeld coming to Saskatoon
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld will be performing at SaskTel Centre this fall.
Regina
-
Sask. Indigenous construction company claims it was barred from hiring employees from First Nations communities
A First Nations controlled construction company in Saskatchewan says it’s having trouble with its union after learning it can not hire employees directly from First Nations.
-
The revamped Wascana Pool is about to open and it has a lazy river
The newly renovated Wascana Pool will open this spring, according to a news release from the City of Regina.
-
Federal minister announces $7.6 million for Sask. business and training programs
Federal Minister Dan Vandal was in Saskatoon today announcing more than $7.6 million in funding for businesses and training programs in Saskatchewan.
Atlantic
-
French immersion changes in N.B. town frustrate mayor, families
The mayor of Grand Bay-Westfield, N.B., says local changes to French immersion this fall will hurt students and the community.
-
Car crash kills teen, injures 2 along Cape Breton highway
A teen is dead and two others are injured after a car crash in Cape Breton Thursday afternoon.
-
N.S. missing person case added to rewards program
Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice has added a Cape Breton missing person case to its rewards program, offering $150,000 for information about Michael Gerald Steele’s disappearance.
Toronto
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 13-year-old girl shot in Brampton, schools in hold-and-secure
A total of nine schools have been placed under hold-and-secure orders amid reports of a youth suffering from a possible gunshot wound in a Brampton neighbourhood, police say.
-
$200K in cash found under Ontario man's bed seized by authorities
An Ontario judge allowed authorities to seize about $200,000 found underneath a Mississauga man’s bed, saying even though it’s possible he distrusted banks after growing up in communist Czechoslovakia, the evidence in the case says it’s more likely the money came from an illegal gambling den.
Montreal
-
Unclear how senior was overlooked in evacuation of burning building: Montreal fire chief
Montreal's fire chief says it's unclear why a man in his 80s was overlooked during the evacuation of a burning heritage building Thursday night. While officials initially reported that all occupants had been removed, the man was discovered in an apartment hours later and transported to hospital for to be treated hypothermia.
-
'It breaks my heart': Celine Dion cancels 'Courage World Tour' concerts
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024 due to an ongoing medical condition.
-
WEATHER STATEMENT
WEATHER STATEMENT | Environment Canada issues pollution advisory as Montreal heritage building burns
Environment Canada is advising residents in Montreal to take caution on Friday as the major fire downtown has caused pollution levels to rise. A special air quality statement is in effect for the entire Island of Montreal noting that 'pollution levels are above normal and expected to persist until midday.'
Ottawa
-
BREAKING NEWS
BREAKING NEWS | Pembroke, Ont. homicide victims identified as Toronto-area teens
The victims of a double homicide in Pembroke, Ont. last weekend have been identified as 16-year-olds from the Greater Toronto Area, police said Friday.
-
What you need to know about road closures and traffic in Ottawa this weekend
Ottawa motorists will want to pack their patience for the drive around the capital this weekend, with several road closures in effect for construction projects and events.
-
Driver strikes three cyclists in Chelsea, Que., one seriously injured
One cyclist was seriously injured after a crash involving a car and three cyclists in Chelsea, Que. Thursday evening.
Kitchener
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Former RIM employees gather for 'BlackBerry' screening in Waterloo
A new movie about the tech firm that put Waterloo region on the map had a special hometown screening Thursday night.
-
St. Mary’s students, staff aim to raise $70,000 for cancer research
Eager students and staff filled the track at St. Mary’s High School in Kitchener on Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Investigation underway outside Ontario daycare after missing child found dead
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Man in critical condition after falling in Ramsey Lake
Sudbury police say officers and paramedics are at the scene of a near drowning on Ramsey Lake near Bell Park on Friday.
-
Two ‘aggressive’ hitchhikers on Hwy. 17 charged
Ontario Provincial Police have charged two people following reports of hitchhikers displaying aggressive behaviour along the Highway 17 East corridor in Kenora.
Winnipeg
-
Florida man pleads not guilty after Canada-U.S. human smuggling tragedy in Manitoba
A Florida man pleaded not guilty to human smuggling charges Friday in a case linked to the discovery last year of a family of four migrants from India found frozen to death just steps from the Canada-U.S. border.
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
-
Legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld coming to Winnipeg
Jerry Seinfeld will be making his way to Winnipeg this September.
Vancouver
-
Missing for 10 weeks: Vancouver police ask public to help search for 32-year-old Max Renger
After searching for more than two months, Vancouver police are turning to the public for help finding a missing 32-year-old man.
-
Former pro hockey player who struggled with addiction returns to Vancouver’s DTES to give back
From scoring goals in front of thousands of cheering fans in the Western Hockey League to sleeping on the streets in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside. This is the story of Brady Leavold.
-
Province announces plans for new cancer centre in Nanaimo
The British Columbia government says central Vancouver Island residents are one step closer to having cancer treatment options available locally after a concept plan was approved for a new cancer centre in Nanaimo.
Vancouver Island
-
Province announces plans for new cancer centre in Nanaimo
The British Columbia government says central Vancouver Island residents are one step closer to having cancer treatment options available locally after a concept plan was approved for a new cancer centre in Nanaimo.
-
'So disappointed': RCMP investigate arson at Duncan playground
The North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP are seeking witnesses and videos of a fire that destroyed a popular children's playground in Duncan.
-
Victoria police seek downtown assault suspect
Victoria police are looking to identify a suspect in an alleged assault that occurred in downtown Victoria last month.