EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • The Beaches, Loud Luxury to perform at Ice District before Game 6

    The Beaches pose with their trophies for band of the year and rock album of the year at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young The Beaches pose with their trophies for band of the year and rock album of the year at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
    Oilers Entertainment Group has announced the musical acts that will perform at Ice District before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

    The Beaches and Loud Luxury will perform at Fan Park starting at 4 p.m.

    Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the concerts will be free.

    “We’re so excited to see the Stanley Cup Final come back to Edmonton for Game 6 so we can once again celebrate with our customers and fans with another amazing game-day experience,” said Rogers' Terrie Tweddle.

    Game 6 starts at 6 p.m. MT.

