The Beaches, Loud Luxury to perform at Ice District before Game 6

Oilers Entertainment Group has announced the musical acts that will perform at Ice District before Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

The Beaches and Loud Luxury will perform at Fan Park starting at 4 p.m.

Gates open at 2:30 p.m. and the concerts will be free.

“We’re so excited to see the Stanley Cup Final come back to Edmonton for Game 6 so we can once again celebrate with our customers and fans with another amazing game-day experience,” said Rogers' Terrie Tweddle.

Game 6 starts at 6 p.m. MT.