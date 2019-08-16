The City of Edmonton is not concerned about the rusty state of the 119-year-old Low Level Bridge.

Earlier this week, photos highlighting the rust overtaking the bridge were circulating social media.

The City of Edmonton's general supervisor for bridges and structures told CTV News Edmonton engineers assess the Low Level Bridge every year.

"I can definitely say the bridge is safe, and right now all of the rust of aesthetic," said Cheryl Feredey.

On Tuesday, David Ridley, Edmonton Heritage Council's executive director, explained the Low Level Bridge is on the City of Edmonton's inventory of historic resources, but it's not designated, like the High Level Bridge.

"If it was designated, then it would probably be more like the High Level Bridge … which is well-taken care of," Ridley told CTV News Edmonton.

Ridley believes the city only values the bridge, the first one across the North Saskatchewan, for transportation and not its history, but Feredey disagrees.

"We value the historical components of the bridge, and we’re quite proud to maintain it to that value, or to that intent," Feredey said.

The city said it will give the bridge a more thorough examination this year, and restore it and paint it within the next three to five years.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson