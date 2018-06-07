Less than a day after a woman was taken to hospital with injuries following a dog attack, she shared her story with CTV News.

The attack happened at about 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 64 Street and 129 Avenue. Police said the woman was trying to protect her cat, which had been attacked by the dog.

The dog then went after the woman.

The morning after the attack, the woman spoke to CTV News about what happened.

Donna said the dog was in the yard, and her cat was on a leash at the time and she went outside to get the cat.

“I didn’t have a chance, the dog charged,” she said.

She suffered injuries requiring stitches on her elbow, neck and chest in the attack, in addition to a number of scratches and bruises from the dog and the pavement she fell on.

During the attack, she said the dog charged, and her cat tried to get away but couldn’t.

“[I] jumped on the pit bull to try to get him to let go of my cat,” she said.

“I screamed, people I don’t know came.”

Donna was treated in hospital, and said she was feeling sore Thursday morning. She said she hopes to find out how her cat is doing. The pet was badly injured in the attack.

Two neighbours held the dog down while they waited for police and animal control officers to arrive.

The dog’s owner confirmed to CTV News that the dog is a pit bull, but said the animal is normally not violent and she didn’t know how it escaped her yard.

A day after the incident, Donna said she was feeling sore and hoped to be able to bring her cat home soon; and she had a message for dog owners.

“Be careful, keep them where they’re supposed to be, keep your dogs on a leash please.”

With files from Jonathan Glasgow