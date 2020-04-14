EDMONTON -- Teachers are turning to technology to deliver lessons and activities, but for some students in Edmonton, not having a computer to learn from is only of the many challenges they now face.

“We weren’t going to use work books or worksheets and we had to make sure all students were learning the same way," said Kelly Laxdale, the assistant principal at St. Teresa of Calcutta.

The elementary school has been working to get computers and wireless internet access to families in need. Laxdale says ensuring students are getting proper direction is sometimes difficult for teachers.

“The hardest part, I’d say, is for English-learning parents. Not only can they not communicate properly because of their language, but now they have to learn this whole new platform of digital learning.”

“There are a few families I haven’t been in contact with at all," said Lorlie Hamstra, a teacher at St. Teresa.

Hamstra teaches kindergarten and says many families don’t have the basic supplies to help with students' social and emotional development, so she's working with her educational assistant on getting donations to creation "educations baskets" for her students.

"Even if they aren’t going to get on my site today, they are going to have crayons and Play-Doh and playing cards and I’ll send some math games.”

However, the biggest concern for students is not academic.

Laxdale says many students depend on the school’s breakfast, lunch and snack program.

"So now that increased burden has fallen on the families to handle that and I don’t know for sure how they are meeting the kids' needs.”

Last week, the school held a food drive to help its families, but Laxdale is hoping more long term help is on the way to make sure all students are fed.