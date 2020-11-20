EDMONTON -- The Edmonton Football Team has released its schedule for the upcoming 2021 CFL season.

The green and gold are slated to square off against Alberta rival Calgary Stampeders in their only pre-season tilt, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, on May 29 at 2:00 p.m.

Edmonton's CFL team will kick off its regular season at home when they play the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Jun. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The Labour Day Classic between Alberta’s two CFL teams will take place in Calgary Sept. 2 at 2:30 p.m.

The rematch to that game will be later that week in Edmonton on Sept. 11 at 5:00 p.m.

The Edmonton Football Team's 2021 home schedule includes five Friday games, four Saturday games and one Thursday game.

Earlier this week Canadian Football League Commissioner Randy Ambrosie said the league is considering multiple scenarios for 2021 after the 2020 season was cancelled due to COVID-19.

“The single best solution for the CFL, in respect of our plan going forward, is to be able to get our stadiums opened up, to get our players back on the field and to get our fans back in the stands,” the commissioner said.