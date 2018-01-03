An Edmonton man has released dashcam video showing the moment a light pole fell on a major roadway, hitting his vehicle – and he hopes the video prompts the city to replace aging light standards.

Jason Orr said he was on his way to work in October, driving north on 109 Street when a light standard fell on his vehicle near 100 Avenue.

“All of a sudden, I couldn’t see, glass everywhere, rear view mirror flew past…basically, the front of my car exploded,” Orr said.

“I was okay other than the blood on my arms, and I was in shock, I was shaking.”

Video of the incident was recorded on a dash cam in a vehicle driving nearby.

“I just couldn’t believe a light pole fell on my car, I mean there was no wind that day, it was a nice beautiful sunny day,” Orr said.

Orr was not seriously injured in the incident, and credits that to the roll cage on his Jeep.

He told CTV News he believes the pole fell because it was rusted out, he posted images of the fallen pole on his Facebook page along with the video.

“There’s a cause for every incident, and the cause is the city didn’t inspect the light pole,” Orr said. “The cause is the rust – meaning it’s their fault.”

A report in 2015 revealed about 1 in 10 light poles were so badly rusted, they need to be replaced.

A city spokesperson told CTV News more than 8,000 light standards and bases are due to be replaced.

The city has budgeted $6 million annually to address the issue.

As for the incident involving Orr’s vehicle, he’s seeking compensation from the city for costs he had to pay out of pocket – a spokesperson said the city can’t comment on specific claims, citing privacy reasons.

With files from Nicole Weisberg