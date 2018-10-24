

Lab-grown meat currently “somewhat resembles” a hamburger, an American scientist said. But soon, he thinks, it’ll look just like your favourite steak cut—whose time on earth is limited.

“By the year 2040, there will be about 10 billion people that we are trying to feed, and one of the food substances that we know we will have a food shortage of using today’s agricultural practices is protein,” Dr. Bill Aimutis told CTV Edmonton Wednesday.

“So we as scientists are already looking for different ways to produce protein to feed the masses in the year 2040. Cellular meat is one of the ways to do that.”

Aimutis is the director of the North Carolina Food Innovation Centre. He is scheduled to present the Ronald O. Ball Lectureship in Food and Agriculture in Edmonton on October 25. On Thursday, he’ll explain how cellular agriculture is the future of food.

Cellular agriculture is a technology that uses subcultures or fermentation to produce protein and other bioactive substances.

The result is what’s known as in vitro meat, or more popularly, cultured meat.

“Cultured meat is produced by taking a biopsy of muscle from a living animal or an embryo and then putting it into a medium that is full of nutrients, proteins, carbohydrates, lipids, growth factors and hormones, and allowing the cells to reproduce and form a sheet of meat,” explained Aimutis.

“As cell division occurs, we begin getting differentiation and the meat can actually start forming fibril in a petri dish or plastic dish. And then eventually, we have enough meat that we can harvest it and then combine it with other products to make a meat product or a hamburger.”

There could be a number of benefits of the product: fewer greenhouse gases; less soil use; energy conservation (cultured meat needs less than half of the energy it takes today to produce a typical kilogram of beef); reduction of disease and fetal contamination risk; and less dependence by producers on the climate.

The difficulty is in the work of growing cells, and doing so on a mass-production scale.

“They’re very fastidious,” Aimutis said. “You’ll come in the lab one day and everything’s fine. The next day, you’ll come and your entire cell line is dead. This could quite possibly happen with cultured meat cells as well.”

There are also a number of improvements to be made to the process. The first: what Aimutis calls cell scaffolding, or structures that allow the cells of cultured meat to grow in a 3D shape. Researchers are currently experimenting with tendons or ligaments from animals as scaffolds.

Also, the work today uses purified fetal bovine serum from young calves as a growth medium, but it’s very expensive.

For example, exactly one cultured meat burger has been made: a 142-gram patty that took three months to grow and cost about US$330,000.

If cultured meat is to ease the estimated 70 per cent protein shortage in 2040, researchers need to find a way to make the product more feasible.

Aimutis doesn’t believe lab-grown meat will be mass produced before 2040, but does think some type of product could hit the market within 10 years. At that point—and preferably earlier, Aimutis said—society will have to rethink its protein consumption.

In Canada, the U.S., and Europe, people eat about 105 grams of protein every day, approximately 50 grams more than nutritional experts say is needed.

Aimutis cited consumer preference studies that showed two in three people were willing to try cultured meat, and one third who said they would eat it regularly.

He expects younger consumers to be more accepting of technology as it advances, but said, eventually, food needs will demand society to take risks.

“If we don’t, we’re not going to have enough food to feed the population in 25 years.”

