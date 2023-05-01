'The goal is to create safer spaces': EPS moving officers to patrol LRT stations

Edmonton police have increased their presence in LRT stations.

Starting Monday, two teams of officers will be patrolling the stations.

EPS will redeploy 18 officers from other units to make up the teams.

Each team will be made up of eight constables and a sergeant.

They'll supplement the work already being done by Healthy Streets Operation Centre, Community Policing Branch Beats, and community and transit peace officers.

"This is a coordinated and strategic response to deal with the increased levels of violent crime on Edmonton’s public transit," said Edmonton Police Service Chief Dale McFee in a news release. "The goal is to create safer spaces for all transit users and encourage prosocial behaviour within and around Edmonton transit locations."

They'll patrol stations at peak time for crime.

“We recognize that violence on transit has escalated and requires a consistent EPS presence, and our previous staffing approach of using overtime shifts alone is not economical or sustainable," said McFee. "We believe a fulsome strategy to increase public safety in our city's LRT corridor must include having the right authorities in place to respond at the right time."

EPS is currently hiring for an additional 50 officers to police transit, and additional transit peace officers approved by council back in December will be deployed in coming months.