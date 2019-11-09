EDMONTON—It’s a search engine logo that is seen by tens of millions of people every day across the globe.

Today, it is paying homage to a group of Edmonton basketball legends.

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates "The Grads," a women's basketball team inducted into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame on this day in 2017. The Grads won 95% of their matches—and defeated stereotypes that discouraged women from competitive sports.

The Google Doodle is a product of Google that appears temporarily on special occasions in place of the company’s permanent logo on its homepage.

The logo is currently changed showing three players on a basketball court, in recognition of the Edmonton Grads.

The Grads, also known as The Edmonton Commercial Graduates Basketball Club, was birthed out of a physical education program for 60 girls at McDougall Commercial High School in 1914.

The team went on to win 23 of 24 provincial championships over a quarter century, and went undefeated in the Western Canadian Championships from 1926 to 1940.

The doodle is meant to celebrate The Grads’ induction into Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame on this day in 2017, said Google.

The doodle was created by Olivia Huynh.