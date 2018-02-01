

Kiera Lyons, CTV Edmonton





The federal government wants to know how much you’re paying for marijuana.

Stats Canada has put an anonymous survey on their website that will be weighed into their pot pricing when cannabis is legalized later this year.

The survey asks for the price paid, the quantity, quality of the product and where the product was purchased. It also asks for the reason of purchase; recreational or medical.

“Maybe that's a good thing right?” said Sara Doran a long time Jupiter Cannabis employee, “cause it's creating transparency and it’s like trust you know, we need to be able to trust our government”.

The survey opened about a week ago with over 11,000 people responding, providing a regional breakdown of dollars per gram.

The call for input is meant to help price out product when competing with the black market.

The survey has been up for a week, but a spokesperson for statistics Canada told CTV News it will stay up indefinitely.

They said the more data they collect, the more accurately the government can set the price of legal cannabis.