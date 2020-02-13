EDMONTON -- Nurses and health care workers will ask the province to "show Alberta's nurses a little love" for Valentine's Day.

Members of the United Nurses of Alberta and their supporters are participating in information walks across Alberta on Thursday.

The union that represents 30,000 registered nurses, registered psychiatric nurses and allied workers is concerned about government cuts to health care, including eliminating nursing jobs.

The events aim "to remind Albertans that nurses and health care workers are the heart of health care, and tell Jason Kenney not to cut the heart out of health care."

When contract negotiations for a new agreement with Alberta Health Services began in January, the UNA said the government was demanding a four-year wage freeze and rollbacks of overtime and premiums.

A review of health care delivery that was released on Feb. 2 found that the province could save up to $2 billion a year by changing work and pay rules for nurses and doctors and outsourcing support services to the private sector.

Health care workers say the quality of care will suffer if the changes are implemented.

UNA members are participating on their non-work time or on breaks.

Events are planned throughout the day across Alberta: