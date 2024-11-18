'The holidays are for everyone': West Edmonton Mall embraces Santa For All

West Edmonton Mall (WEM) is embracing the festive spirit and helping more people see themselves in one of the biggest icons of the holidays.

Santa has arrived at WEM for his annual photo opportunities – five Santas to be exact.

This year, WEM is offering families the chance to see two Santas who are bringing some diversity to the holidays.

"The holidays are for everyone, for all cultures, for everyone from around the world," said Santa Alex, who is Black, on Friday. "We want to make sure that you feel seen, that you enjoy the holidays.

"You can see the light shine in a child's eyes when they can see themselves in Santa Claus, knowing that there's a beauty of the season that they can connect with."

Santa Christian, who speaks Tagalog, will be at WEM on Nov. 19 and Santa Alex will be there on Nov. 27.

"By bringing in Santas from all walks of life, we celebrate different cultures and traditions, ensuring that the holidays are a special time for each and every family," Santa Alex said.

"With this new initiative, we hope to inspire love, acceptance and understanding, fostering a sense of belonging and pride in our communities."

The initiative came about in part because of staff conversations with families at previous photo events, according to Jennifer Harris, with WEM Guest Services.

"There were just some pieces missing that just added that extra touch for some families, and we wanted to make sure that we were available and representing everybody," Harris said.

So far, the response to the initiative has been "amazing" and is something WEM could bring back in the future.

There are only two days with these Santas at WEM for now, but "if there is enough call for it, we can see if we can make arrangements," added Harris.

People can book a time with Santa Alex, Santa Christian or the other three Santas online.