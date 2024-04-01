'The kids are having a blast': Egg-cellent Easter scavenger hunt held at John Walter Museum

Kids got the chance to hunt for eggs and get prizes at a free Easter event at the John Walter Museum on Monday.

The John Walter Museum showcases life in the Walterdale area as it was between 1870 and 1942.

For Easter, families had the chance to come down, enjoy the nice weather and participate in a scavenger hunt.

"We've got eggs hidden everywhere across the site," said Kae Stinnissen, the program coordinator at the museum.

"We also have a lot of little animals hidden around space as well and we have prizes that they can come and get."

The museum is normally closed between November and March, so this event served as a kind of season opening.

"The kids are having a blast, it's a beautiful day…It's a great way to end the long weekend before all the kids go back to school for the season," said Vanessa MacNeill, who brought her kids to the event.

Local musician Gareth Gilliland was also on hand to entertain visitors and the Weaver's Guild showed off old-fashioned crafts.

The event is on from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and also includes free tours.

There were several other events at city facilities over the long weekend, including at the Edmonton Valley Zoo and the Muttart Conservatory.