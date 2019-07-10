Yellowhead County ended a State of Local Emergency Wednesday afternoon, after overland flood levels dropped for a second night in a row.

In a public statement, county officials said the Emergency Operations Centre is also being closed.

"It does look a lot better today," said Albert Bahri, director of protective services for Yellowhead County.

"The last 24 hours have been very positive for us."

The county is continuing efforts to record and repair any damage caused by the flood.

"Now we can start to get into our infrastructure and look at some of the bridge placements we have and the roads where the water was going over it."

Sharon Huisman and her family are one of those who are assessing damage on their personal property, a family cabin built in the 1930s.

"My husband has been coming out to this area since he was four years old, so it’s been in the family a long time," she told CTV News Edmonton.

"It's been a really great place for our family."

The water caused extensive damage to the property, even forcing the part of the deck to disconnect from the rest.

Huisman said the situation is disappointing.

"We just see all the work now and we have to decide is it worth putting in all the work repairing it and bringing it back to life?"

Yellowhead County does not yet know how many properties were damaged.

It issued the state of emergency Monday afternoon when several roads had been flooded after days of heavy rain.

Although conditions have improved, officials said well water contamination and sewage issues are possible. Residents concerned about their potable water or flood damage are asked to call 310-FARM. Those in need of emergency information can call 1-800-665-6030.