

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A domestic abuse victim is searching for her companion dog who went missing in north Edmonton Monday.

Brittany left her dog, Kevin, with a friend and went to work. Kevin, who was not wearing tags, was let out around noon and disappeared in the area of 132 Avenue between 107 and 109 Street.

Kevin is a pomeranian with a white mark on his forehead, a white belly and toes. He’s five months old and weighs four to five pounds.

Brittany suffers from PTSD and she said Kevin is all she has in Edmonton.

“He helps me every day. He makes sure I get up and get out of bed. Whenever I’m stressed, or upset, he’ll come and play with and he calms me down. He’s just the light of my life, and I don’t know what I’m going to do if I don’t get him back.”

If you can help locate Kevin, email CTV Edmonton here.