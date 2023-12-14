EDMONTON
Edmonton

The Lion King musical coming to Edmonton next year

Disney's The Lion King is returning to Edmonton's Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

The Broadway musical will be in Edmonton for the 2024-25 season.

Performance dates and times have not been released.

The Lion King, created in 1997, was last in Edmonton in 2015.

