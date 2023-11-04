'The most Edmonton experience I've ever had': Hundreds of transit lovers show up to ride first Southeast Valley Line LRT
Hundreds of transit-loving Edmontonians showed up to ride the first train of the Valley Line Southeast LRT long before the crack of dawn Saturday.
There was cake and coffee and enough ribbon for everyone to cut some, as giddy residents celebrated the opening of a transit line that was originally supposed to open in December of 2020.
The first train rolled out of the Mill Woods LRT and 102 Street stations at 5:15 a.m.
“This has been a long journey, with challenges and detours, but we’re confident in the system we’ve built. Our focus has always been, and will continue to be, delivering a safe, reliable system to Edmontonians,” TransEd Partners CEO, Ronald Joncas, said in a news release from the city on Tuesday.
The city said Tuesday, "Valley Line Southeast has been independently certified by professional engineers, a safety auditor and an independent, professionally qualified, certifier. TransEd recently received a formal certificate from the independent certifier, indicating the infrastructure is complete and meets the requirements of the project agreement."
Hundreds of people enjoyed cake and coffee at 4:45 in the morning in Edmonton at the Mill Woods LRT station.
"We all cheered at every stop," said transit passenger Justin Draper. "And when the train started, we had a countdown to have the first train leave the station and it was like a magical moment."
'EATING CAKE AND DOING TRAIN'
Much of the revelry was orchestrated by Troy Pavlek, who described himself as "a concerned Edmontonian who loves trains."
Pavlek brought the cake, the coffee, the roll of ribbon, a pair of oversized scissors and astonishing enthusiasm for someone at 4:30 in the morning.
Troy Pavlek brought cake and coffee to the launch of the new Valley Line Southeast LRT in Edmonton early Saturday
"We're eating cake and doing train," said Pavlek. "That's the entire point of this event. Edmontontians -- for the past three years since the delays, five years since it started, and 10 years since it was announced, 50 years since we started LRT -- people have wanted this to happen – so I'm just channelling the bursting pipe of excitement to overflow on this platform. And – it's happening!"
His passion for the project was mirrored by Draper, who grew up next to Clareview LRT and rode it to school, to work, and to hang out with pals.
"Public transit is one of those things that can really build a city and support its growth," Draper said. "Obviously I'm concerned about climate change and having environment-friendly transportation options and this is one of those things that supports that.
"It (also) helps people living in poverty," he added. "It helps people who just want to be connected to other parts of their city – I'm going to take this to come see festivals downtown, (and) I'm going to take it to access local businesses downtown, so I'm going to be supporting the local economy where I probably wouldn't be otherwise if I had to drive and find parking.
JHe continued, "It's just one of those things (where) every part of living in a city is made better when you have good public transit."
'TRANSFORMATIONAL'
Edmonton city manager Andre Corbould echoed Draper's sentiments about the impact the Valley Line Southeast will have on the city.
"It's huge," he said. "It's a transformational project. When we talk about transformational projects, this is one of them. This is going to change everything.
"And I'm already starting to talk to folks now who are more excited about building housing out in Mill Woods and all the places along the transit line," he added. "So this isn't just about transit.
"This is about livability in the city," he said, "this is about housing, and just having that urban vibe in the city so it's going to be a huge step."
What made Saturday's launch even more fun was that it lacked politicians making speeches and doing photo ops. Instead, the ceremonial aspects were officiated by transit riders – and for cake-bearer Pavlek, that was perfect.
A transit rider cuts the red ribbon prior to the first train arriving on the Valley Line Southeast early Saturday in Edmonton
"Part of this too, represents Edmonton being a big-boy city," he said. "We've grown into a city of one million people – we're going to be two million people in 2050.
"This is the official launch (of the Valley Line Southeast)," he added. "If politicians want to cut a ribbon in five months, they can do that. We have cake – and ribbon!
"And literally, anyone else who wants to cut a ribbon – we've got a whole roll of ribbon!"
With files from Alex Atoneshyn
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Liberals fight for every seat that we get,' Alberta minister says following backlash to Hutchings' carbon policy comments
In the wake of a cabinet minister's controversial claim that people in the Prairies should elect more Liberals if they want to secure carve-outs in federal carbon policy, Employment Minister and Alberta MP Randy Boissonnault insists that 'Liberals fight for every seat that (they) get.'
Demonstrations in support of Gaza take place in at least two dozen Canadian cities
Protesters voicing support for residents of the Gaza Strip gathered at rallies in more than two dozen cities across Canada on Saturday, calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict after war broke out last month.
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada continue to soar as average prices reach nine-month high in October, new report states.
Rafah border crossing between Gaza, Egypt closed Saturday: Canadian government
The Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt was closed Saturday, federal government officials confirmed, as hundreds of Canadians and their families seek to leave the besieged Palestinian territory.
Rogers to lock out former Shaw technicians Monday after contract talks break down
A breakdown in contract negotiations has prompted plans by Rogers Communication Inc. to lock out nearly 300 former Shaw technicians on Monday after the union issued a 72-hour notice of workers' intent to walk off the job.
U.S. and Arab partners disagree on the need for a ceasefire as Israeli airstrikes kill more civilians
The United States and Arab partners disagreed Saturday on the need for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip as Israeli military strikes killed civilians at a UN shelter and a hospital, and Israel said the besieged enclave's Hamas rulers were 'encountering the full force' of its troops.
'Take your job seriously': Employment Minister tells Alberta to stick with Canada Pension Plan
Federal Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says he is against any attempt by the Alberta government to leave the Canada Pension Plan.
BREAKING NEWS UPDATES Palestinians report deadly Israeli airstrikes as U.S. urges humanitarian pause
The U.S. is trying to persuade Israel to take a humanitarian pause from airstrikes on Gaza, where Palestinians reported on Saturday that there were multiple fatalities across the besieged enclave.
'We will conquer cancer in our lifetime': Cancer patient finds hope in advanced precision medicine
Thanks to new advancements in precision medicine, patients with advanced-stage cancers now have a better chance than ever before at surviving, experts say.
Calgary
-
Parental rights, AHS and pension promises underline annual UCP gathering
Premier Danielle Smith, in a speech to her party delegates, promised to fight the feds and build Alberta, but got the loudest applause when she promised to keep parents in control of their child’s education.
-
Human remains found in vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park
Human remains were found Friday in a vehicle in Bow Valley Provincial Park.
-
Memorial for Making Treaty 7 founding member Troy Emery Twigg to be held Saturday at Fort Calgary
Making Treaty 7 and Native Earth Performing Arts are hosting a memorial service Saturday afternoon for Troy Emery Twigg.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. Party hosts Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre at annual convention
At the annual Sask. Party convention, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre took to the podium as a guest speaker in Regina.
-
Province giving family doctors $20M boost ahead of new payment model
The province is giving one-time funding of $20 million to family physicians as a stopgap measure before Saskatchewan moves to a new payment model based on blended capitation.
-
'Not tasting one day of real jail': Criminal defence lawyer calls Dawn Walker sentence 'very, very light'
The jail sentence for a Saskatoon woman who abducted her son and staged their disappearance is “very, very light,” according to criminal defence lawyer Ari Goldkind.
Regina
-
Sask. Party hosts Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre at annual convention
At the annual Sask. Party convention, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre took to the podium as a guest speaker in Regina.
-
Regina police investigate after man found with serious injuries
Regina police are investigating after a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning
-
Province giving family doctors $20M boost ahead of new payment model
The province is giving one-time funding of $20 million to family physicians as a stopgap measure before Saskatchewan moves to a new payment model based on blended capitation.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. Premier says homeless support centre must move, but cannot close
A controversial homeless support centre in Charlottetown is set to be moved after the current location has faced fierce criticism from neighbours, who’ve made accusations of crime, open-air drug use, and harassment.
-
Man dies following ATV crash in Taxis River, N.B.
RCMP in New Brunswick say a 56-year-old man has died following an all-terrain-vehicle crash in Taxis River, N.B., on Saturday.
-
Railway reaction in Cape Breton after CN invests in long-discontinued line
Word that CN has purchased a stake in the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway which has been abandoned for nearly a decade has some wondering whether the Island portion of the line may one day be revitalized after all.
Toronto
-
Downtown Toronto pro-Palestinian rally and sit-in draws large police presence
A pro-Palestinian rally in Toronto drew a large police presence Saturday evening after thousands of people parked themselves in a busy intersection in the downtown core.
-
Multiple homes in east Toronto evacuated due to gas leak
At least 40 people had to evacuate their homes due to what officials called a “major” gas leak in Toronto’s east end Sunday.
-
Man charged with murder in death of Toronto filmmaker
A man charged with indignity to a human body over the summer in connection with the death of a Toronto filmmaker is now facing a second-degree murder offence.
Montreal
-
Montrealers call for ceasefire in Gaza as protests erupt across Canada
Demonstrations calling for a ceasefire in Gaza are taking place in 30-plus Canadian cities on Saturday, including Montreal.
-
94-year-old Montrealer not seen since Saturday morning
Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 94-year-old Cecile Laurin, who has been missing since Saturday morning.
-
SPORTS
SPORTS Fajardo throws two touchdowns, Alouettes beat Tiger-Cats 27-12 in East semifinal
Quarterback Cody Fajardo threw two touchdown passes and Montreal's defence stood tall as the Alouettes defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 27-12 in the CFL East Division semifinal on Saturday.
Ottawa
-
Thousands gather in Ottawa in biggest pro-Palestine rally since Israel-Hamas war began
Four weeks after the Israel-Hamas war began, a large crowd in downtown Ottawa called for a ceasefire and expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people.
-
Ottawa Girl Guides honour fallen soldiers
On Saturday, Ottawa Girl Guides placed poppies on the headstones of fallen soldiers at the National Military Cemetery. It was part of a special ceremony marking the start of Veterans' Week.
-
Some Ottawa Senators players don neck guards Saturday
Some Ottawa Senators players will be wearing neck guards when the puck drops at the Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night.
Kitchener
-
‘This really opens physician’s eyes’: KW Chamber of Commerce touring future doctors at recruitment event
The need for doctors is becoming more desperate. A recent report by the Ontario College of Family Physicians forecasts that by 2026, 4.4 million people will be without a family doctor.
-
Local Hindu youth group donates 400 meals to those in need
For the fourth year, high schools students with the Radha Krishna Mandir and Cultural Centre (RKMCC) youth group prepared and donated more than 400 meals to local organizations.
-
Police lay impaired driving charge following crash with WRPS cruiser
A 27-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving after police say he drove through a road closed sign and struck an police officer’s vehicle.
Northern Ontario
-
Chapleau resident killed in crash on Highway 101, road reopened
Highway 101 reopened shortly after 5:15 p.m. Saturday, following a single-vehicle crash that happened shortly after 8 a.m. that killed one person, police say.
-
Northern police offer safety tips, stress importance of paying attention as clocks fall back
Police in northern Ontario are urging drivers to pay attention out on the roads with the clocks set to roll back on Sunday.
-
Pedestrian struck in North Bay, OPP investigating
A vehicle struck a pedestrian Saturday morning in North Bay and one person has been taken to hospital, police say.
Winnipeg
-
‘Landlocked’: East St. Paul couple unable to access backyard due to property lines
A couple in the rural municipality of East St. Paul is claiming their home is “landlocked” after purchasing the property in August 2020.
-
Average rental prices in Canada surge to records highs in October 2023: report
Rental prices in Canada continue to soar as average prices reach nine-month high in October, new report states.
-
City asking for input on garbage collection
The City of Winnipeg wants your feedback this month on how well it collects garbage and recycling.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver rally among global demonstrations calling for ceasefire to support Palestinian people
Thousands of people rallied at the Vancouver Art Gallery late Saturday morning, one of dozens of demonstrations across the globe calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war to allow for humanitarian aid.
-
Triple-game weekend for Vancouver sports fans
It is a jam-packed weekend of sports in Vancouver, with three major league games taking place downtown.
-
Here's why B.C. experts believe standard time should be permanent
Daylight saving time is coming to an end on Sunday and once again, British Columbians will be setting their clocks back by an hour, switching back to standard time, which some experts argue should be permanent.
Vancouver Island
-
Salt Spring Island daycare retains property tax exemption in assessment appeal
A daycare on Salt Spring Island has won the right to keep its property tax exemption in a recent decision by B.C.'s Property Assessment Appeal Board.
-
Protesters call for stop to planned deer cull on Southern Gulf Island
Protesters gathered in Sidney Friday, asking Parks Canada to put a stop to a planned deer cull on a Southern Gulf Island.
-
B.C. conditions are magic for mushrooms in bumper season for fungi
Mushrooms large and small, tasty and toxic, are popping up across British Columbia this year in what experts say is a bumper season for fungi.