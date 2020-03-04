EDMONTON -- The Mustard Seed, an Edmonton anti-poverty group, is the latest local charity to have one of its vehicle's catalytic converter stolen.

The group says the theft happened sometime overnight on Tuesday on a van used to deliver clothing and food to drop-in centres.

"Not only does this theft cost us money to repair but it also impacts our ability to serve those in need in our communities," Kris Knutson, the Mustard Seed's director of programs, wrote on Facebook.

The Mustard Seed offers a range of programs to the city's most vulnerable including providing food, clothing and hygiene items.

Catalytic converters, used to reduce harmful exhaust emissions, are often made in part of platinum and are valued by thieves for their scrap metal value, reportedly as much as $750.

Replacing a catalytic converter can cost between a few hundred and several thousand dollars depending on the make and year of the vehicle.

Last month, the Edmonton Food Bank said three of its vehicles had their catalytic converters stolen within the space of six months.

There have been 792 catalytic converter theft occurrences reported to police since October with close to 900 converters stolen, according to the Edmonton Police Service.

EPS says thieves are often targeting vehicles parked in commercial and apartment parking lots.