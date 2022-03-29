The National to headline Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Edmonton Folk Music Festival teased another popular band for its first festival since 2019.

Indie rock band The National will play on the folk fest stage the evening of Saturday, Aug. 6.

"The National is a great addition to our lineup,” said festival producer Terry Wickham. “They’ll be closing the festival Saturday night in what I believe will be our strongest folk fest line up in years.”

Earlier this month, the folk fest announced its first five bands and artists: The War on Drugs, Lord Huron, Allison Russell, Buffy Sainte-Marie and Nathaniel Rateliff

The full lineup will be announced on May 25 and tickets go on sale on June 4.