The National to headline Edmonton Folk Music Festival

Edmonton Folk Music Festival's 2022 lineup is growing. (Source: edmontonfolkfest.org) Edmonton Folk Music Festival's 2022 lineup is growing. (Source: edmontonfolkfest.org)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island