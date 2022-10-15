'The need is still great': GEARS opens cat shelter in Strathcona County

The Greater Edmonton Animal Rescue Society (GEARS) is celebrating the opening of a new cat shelter in Strathcona County called Sheltered Paws.

"Previously there was nowhere for abandoned or stray cats in Strathcona County to go, so we're trying to fill that void," said Liz Pankhurst, the shelter manager.

The shelter will take in cats that have been abandoned or are in distress and try to reunite them with their original owners or find them new homes.

Earlier in the year, Strathcona County council launched an initiative in response to residents identifying abandoned cats as a concern in the county, according to GEARS.

"We've been open for two weeks now and we've brought 14 cats in and we know that the need is still great and we have people contacting us daily about cats that they find," said Pankhurst.

The county invested $100,000 to support the start-up costs for the new shelter.

More information on the shelter is available on their website.