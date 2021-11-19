'The place to be': All is Bright Festival takes over 124 Street

EDMONTON -

A festival along 124 Street in central Edmonton will be the place to be Saturday.

From live music, street performers, a visit from Santa, food trucks, and more, the free All is Bright Festival will light up 124 Street between 107 and 108 Avenues from 4 to 8 p.m.

Many businesses in the area will have extended hours to celebrate the festival. Others will have specially-themed beverages and events.

"All the restaurants are open, so we're hoping people go and enjoy," said Luwan Kiflemariam, 124 Street Business Association executive director.

This year the festival will feature an Indigenous Pavilion at 124 Street and 103 Avenue with informational booths and an art market. A free shuttle will be offered to bring people between the two sites.

"What a great way to enjoy the festival and support local," Kiflemariam added.

Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test will be required to enter the festival sites.