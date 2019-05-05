Edmonton’s The Ranch Roadhouse will be closing next month, after months of controversy over its policies.

The bar announced on Instagram its last day would be Saturday, June 8.

“We’d like to thank all of our staff and customers who have been a part of our room over the last thirteen years! Come down and join us for one Final Ride!” the business wrote.

In a statement to CTV News, The Ranch Roadhouse said it had “a wonderful 13-year run” but did not reveal why it was permanently closing doors.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis said it did not have any involvement in the announcement.

Last year, some Edmontonians called for the bar to shut down after two men in separate incidents were asked to leave the establishment and later found dead.

Tyler Emes, 18, was found dead on Nov. 19, 2017, after being seen at The Ranch the previous night. The body of Mohamed Abdi, 20, was found two days after he was last seen at The Ranch in November 2018. Abdi’s family told CTV News he left the bar without a jacket.

At the time of Abdi’s death, management said they ensured the patrons were in the care of a friend.

An anonymous staff member told CTV News the bar has since faced unfair criticism.

“Every day it's something, whether it's calling us murders or it's telling us that we killed people,” the employee said.

“All we want is someone to get home safe.”

Most recently, a video circulated online that appeared to capture a confrontation between a patron and two of the bar’s bouncers.

In the video, the patron shouts at the bouncers, “That kid f***ing died here not too long ago.”

The bouncers are seen correcting the customer: “Two kids. Two kids.”

Cassius Morris, who posted the clip and is a friend of the customer recorded, said, “I just don’t understand what type of person would think that right off the bat, especially in such a serious situation.”

The staff member responded, saying, “Was it insensitive? Absolutely, but at the same time we've been silent for so long that's we've not been able to defend ourselves.”

It is unknown will happen to the building.

With files from Regan Hasegawa