    • The Salvation Army giving Christmas toys to families in need

    Parents picking gifts at The Salvation Army's event on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton) Parents picking gifts at The Salvation Army's event on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (Jessica Robb/CTV News Edmonton)

    The Salvation Army is giving out toys to families in need this Christmas season.

    Its program began on Tuesday at the Alberta Avenue Community League.

    "People are simply coming and they get a chance to choose what toys they would like for their children for the holiday season," said Lt.-Col. Fred Waters from The Salvation Army.

    He believes that allowing parents to choose the presents not only gives them control but also provides a sense of empowerment, making them feel in charge of decisions.

    “One of the things that happens when you’re in difficulty, particularly financially, is you have this sort of sense that you’ve lost control. The ability to make decisions and by giving people the opportunity to make a decision about a toy, it’s just a way of offering them an opportunity to take power back into their lives,” said Lt.-Col. Waters.

    More than 1,000 people registered to take part in the event. Lt.-Col. Waters says there's an increase for help across the country.

    "One in four Canadians are struggling. We are seeing an increased request for food, toys and emergency shelters," said Lt.-Col. Waters.

    For this Edmonton mother, events like this make a big difference during the holidays.

    "During the year, you have to say no to them so much but at Christmas times organizations like Salvation Army lets you say yes for once," said Shantel Byer. "Being able to give a gift to your kids when you can't do it otherwise and it just brings joy to families."

    To make a donation, visit The Salvation Army in Canada website.

    With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb

