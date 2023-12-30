'The selfish choice:' Holiday checkstops remind Edmonton drivers to plan ahead or stay sober
Police are preparing to wind down their holiday checkstop campaign, but not before sending a message to drivers ahead of New Year's Eve.
Edmonton Police Service teamed up with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to put a personal touch on their reminder that the decision to drive while impaired is a matter of life and death.
"For every person who's pulled over, then maybe that means that somebody else will have a safe and happy holiday season with all the members of their families," said Maria Popiwchak.
Popiwchak knows personally how devastating of a decision it is to get behind the wheel after drinking or using drugs.
Her 17-year-old daughter Alexandra Ollington was killed while driving home early one night in 2020.
"She was hit by an impaired driver who's driving the wrong way on the two-lane highway. He was three times the legal limit when he hit her car and killed her," Popiwchak said.
Ollington was one of three teens in the SUV when it was hit. Keithan Peters, a 16-year-old boy, was also killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically injured.
"Alexandra was an only child, so I'm sitting here left alone in this world," Popiwchak said. "That's all because of the selfish choice an impaired driver made."
Popiwchak's daughter is one of the faces that drivers saw on billboards at EPS checkstops this month.
Seeing the victims of bad choices is a way to encourage drivers to make good choices, said EPS Cpl. Curtis Harsulla.
"A cop in a uniform and a car can all blend into the background, but when you see a face and maybe it strikes home … that could make the difference between making that wise decision or not," he added.
EPS Sgt. Seth Dodman-Casemore said more people take risks and drive impaired over the holiday season. To date in December, police had removed 135 impaired drivers from the roadways.
In addition to getting impaired drivers off the road, Dodman-Casemore said checkstops raise awareness and remind Edmontonians to make good choices.
"There's this consensus that people have learned their lesson and that impaired driving is no longer a thing, and that's unfortunately not the case," he added. "This definitely spreads that message that the police are out there, the chances of getting caught are increased."
Popiwchak is hoping the campaign will inspire more people to plan ahead and never get behind the wheel while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
"Alexandra was a person who wanted to make a difference in this world," she said. "Hopefully if someone sees her picture … maybe they'll think twice and make a choice not to drive impaired."
If you suspect a driver is impaired, call 911 to report the location, licence plate and vehicle description. It's legal in Edmonton to call 911 while driving to report an emergency or an impaired driver.
In 2022, Edmontonians helped EPS identify and intercept more than 1,000 impaired drivers in the city.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jessica Robb
