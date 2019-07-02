The Stanley Cup is making its way to the Hamlet of Calahoo today, thanks to hometown hero Craig Berube.

The population of 85 people is expected to balloon-- as fans will get a chance to see Lord Stanley’s cup in person.

Berube coached the St. Louis blues to their very first cup win in franchise history, becoming just the second interim head coach to do that in NHL history.

The Blues were in dead last in the NHL in January before becoming to Stanley Cup champs five months later.

The festivities are expected to start around 9 a.m. at the Calahoo arena.

After a brief presentation fans will be able to take pictures with the cup followed by a parade at noon down Main Street.

CTV News Edmonton's Nahreman Issa is in Calahoo: