The Who concert at Rogers Place cancelled
Roger Daltrey (L) and Pete Townshend of English rock band The Who perform on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival of Music and Performing Arts on Worthy Farm near the village of Pilton in Somerset, South West England, on June 28, 2015. (OLI SCARFF / AFP)
Published Tuesday, May 14, 2019 3:54PM MDT
The Who has cancelled its concert in Edmonton later this year.
The band was supposed to play at Rogers Place on Oct. 23, but the concert was cancelled “due to scheduling conflicts,” a Live Nation spokesperson said.
“The band looks forward to performing for their Edmonton fans in the future.”
Tickets will be refunded.