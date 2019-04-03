A thief broke into a Red Deer church last Thursday and stole electronics and historic record books.

Surveillance video shows a man approach St. Luke’s Anglican Church. The man, carrying a green bike, spots the camera by the side door, covers his head with his dark blue jacket’s hood, looks inside through the window and walks around the corner. Moments later he comes out of that same side door and flees.

The Venerable Noel Wygiera told CTV News the man broke the handle to the main doors and stole a laptop, a projector and a safe that contained marriage, baptismal and burial records “of historic value.”

“It’s a sad comment on the world we live in that a place like a church has to be locked up and have a security system in the first place,” Wygiera said.

RCMP are investigating the theft. This was the third break-in at the church in two years.

