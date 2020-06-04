EDMONTON -- One year after a national inquiry released its report on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, protesters in Edmonton called for more action.

The rally began with ceremonial drumming and speakers in Borden Park on Wednesday. Then a convoy of about 100 vehicles rolled through downtown and past the legislature.

The protesters said they are discouraged by the lack of action on the more than 200 recommendations in the MMIWG report.

"We need to come together for a better quality of life for all people and that all people of colour feel safe and not alone, not targeted, and that their lives matter," organizer Stephanie Harpe told CTV News Edmonton.

The National Inquiry on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls took three years and delivered its final report on June 3, 2019.

The Native Women's Association of Canada released a report card on Wednesday and gave the federal government a failing grade on its response in the last 12 months.