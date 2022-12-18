'Their safe zone': Special shopping spree helps immunocompromised kids, families
Families with immunocompromised or seriously ill children got to have a private shopping spree before Toys 'R' Us opened Sunday morning.
Shopping for gifts before the holidays can be a stressful experience, so the toy retailer and the Starlight Children's Foundation teamed up to provide the annual experience for families.
Melody Willier's two daughters, Addelyn and Claire, have a rare chromosome disorder. The pair are non-verbal, and Addelyn, 13, uses an iPad to communicate.
The Willier's avoid busy stores and crowded places since they are full of overwhelming stimulants and stressors.
"We would go really early in the morning and get things done," Melody said. "Having an event like this is really special where she can just be and shop and not have to worry about what's going on around her."
"It definitely gives her the chance to cruise around, just be her," she added. "She gets to be Addelyn in a non-busy environment with families that understand it's OK and it's stress-free."
This year, 15 families participated in the event at the south Edmonton Toys 'R' Us store.
The private event offers kids a chance to meet with Santa and make new friends with other kids like them. For Melody, those experiences are incredible, on top of Addelyn getting the chance to be independent.
"It's very heartwarming," Melody said. "It's all about creating community at the same time. We love to meet new families… meet other kids.
"This is their safe zone as well and it's creating an opportunity to build friendships."
Greg Plant, a Starlight Foundation volunteer, said its priceless seeing families get a chance to experience the magic of the holiday season.
"There's no judgment," Plant said. "It's a very free and open time."
"It's something special," he added. "It's a small thing to help you feel a little more normal in a world that doesn't necessarily treat kids that aren't typical the same way."
A rewarding part of volunteering, Plant described, is getting to see kids who are still stressed out and then gradually become more comfortable as the event proceeds.
"By the time they leave the event, that stress and anxiety is gone, and they're much happier kids," he said. "The smiles you get to see, it's great and amazing."
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
Argentina dominates as World Cup Golden Ball, player award winners revealed
After Argentina claimed the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, the association confirmed the winners for several individual awards, including the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot. CTVNews.ca has the breakdown.
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Calgary
-
Calgary families take home Christmas presents from firefighter toy drive
Nearly 4,000 gifts were handed out to less fortunate families in Calgary on Sunday as part of the annual Calgary Firefighters Toy Association party at the Telus Convention Centre.
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Gunshots fired at Delburne, Alta., home Sunday morning
RCMP are looking for tips from the public after a home east of Red Deer was shot at early Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Extreme cold warnings in effect for northern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings on Sunday as a multi-day episode of “very cold wind chills” descends on the prairies.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
Regina
-
'We enjoy winter': Regina skiing enthusiasts welcome frigid temperatures
Frigid temperatures are expected throughout Saskatchewan as the province prepares for the holiday season.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to police chase, 1 arrest: Regina police
The discovery of a stolen vehicle led to an early morning pursuit that ended with one arrest, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Priority of the people lost to council': Housing advocates frustrated over lack of public debate on homelessness funding
Community organizations and housing advocates are speaking out after the City of Regina's budget debate came to a close Friday evening.
Atlantic
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
One person found dead following house fire in Sydney
One person has died following a house fire in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday.
Toronto
-
Toronto community to come together to decry hate during menorah lighting Sunday
The entire east Toronto community is invited to come together and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against hate and anti-Semitism during a menorah lighting event Sunday evening at Woodbine Park.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning
Toronto police are investigating a murder in downtown Toronto.
-
Downtown Toronto stabbing escalated after dispute over liquor: witnesses
The victim of an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto Sunday is being mourned by residents of a nearby shelter.
Montreal
-
COP15: Delegates close to major biodiversity agreement, says environment minister
A global agreement to protect a significant portion of the world's land and water will be reached in time for the end of COP15 in Montreal, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault predicted Sunday. The Canadian minister spoke on the eve of the last official day of the conference as negotiators worked on a proposed agreement that would include funding provisions totalling several hundred billion dollars.
-
Studying for a better future: Meet the Montreal students devoted to the climate cause
As the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal winds to a close, CTV News is sharing the perspectives of four local students confronting the issue from the inside out. And these students had a message for conference attendees: talk is cheap. It’s time for real, fast, concrete solutions.
-
WATCH\
WATCH\ | CTV News at 6 for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
Ottawa
-
As it happened: Argentina beats holders France on penalties to win 2022 World Cup
Argentina and France went all the way in the FIFA men's World Cup final on Sunday and the South American side prevailed on penalties to lift the 2022 trophy. CTVNews.ca brings you what went down in Qatar.
-
Ottawa LRT to reopen after mechanical failure
Ottawa’s light rail transit line was expected to fully reopen Sunday afternoon after a mechanical failure forced a section to close late Saturday night.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Kitchener
-
Price of Cambridge sports complex balloons
The costs of the City of Cambridge’s new sports complex is creeping upward as factors, such as inflation, have ballooned the projected cost.
-
Waterloo region’s Jewish community celebrates the start of Hanukkah
Sunday is the first day of Hanukkah, and to mark the day, the local Jewish community held a menorah parade and lighting in Waterloo.
-
Experiencing a vintage Christmas at Doon Heritage Village
With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season in full swing, a popular exhibit at the Doon Heritage Village is bringing families back to a simpler time during the holidays.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP in the northeast need more communicators
The North East Region OPP are looking to hire more communication staff; these personnel are often referred to as dispatchers.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
FedNor invests $1.3M in the northeast
Friday, Patty Hajdu, the minister of Indigenous Services and minister responsible for FedNor announced more than $1.35 million in funding for five Indigenous projects located in northeastern Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
-
Winnipeg police respond to two shootings in 24-hour span
The Winnipeg Police Service responded to two separate shootings this weekend, which took place about 24 hours apart.
-
Winnipeg hotel fire leaves woman in critical condition; police investigating
A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition early on Sunday morning due to a fire at a Winnipeg hotel.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning lifted for B.C.'s South Coast, travel conditions remain challenging
A snowfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast was lifted Sunday afternoon, but conditions remained challenging on the roads and flight delays continued.
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate.
-
Man charged after 2 people stabbed in Coquitlam home, RCMP say
A man and a woman who were stabbed inside a Coquitlam home on Saturday afternoon are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island students invent self-heating life-jacket, win science fair prize
Liam Pope-Lau and Fraser Tuck recently won a $5,000 award from the B.C. Science Fair Foundation for their self-heating life-jacket invention.
-
Divorcing couple appeals B.C. home assessment, arguing it's both too high and too low
A Denman Island homeowner's appeal of her 2022 property assessment succeeded in reducing the home's value by a few thousand dollars, but not before her ex joined the appeal and attempted to raise the assessment by nearly $300,000.
-
North Saanich wins injunction against man who argued illegal rental suites provide necessary affordable housing
The District of North Saanich has won an injunction against a landowner who has constructed or converted several structures on his property into housing, contrary to local zoning bylaws.