EDMONTON -- Edmontonians who find abandoned cats or are giving up their own pets are being asked to book an appointment with Animal Care & Control before dropping them off due to overcrowding.

"When too many cats are in the shelter, we are unable to provide the level of care they need," ACCC said. "Overcrowded conditions lead to increased illness, more stress on cats and staff, higher euthanasia rates and result in fewer animals being transferred out for adoption."

Approximately 4,000 cats are taken in every year, and the shelter has been at capacity a number of times in the past two years, a coordinator told CTV News Edmonton.

With a scheduled intake system, ACCC will aim to match cats with rescue and feral cat programs, and focus on cats that need aid and attention.

"The cats that are here don't have the room that they need to live in comfort," ACCC Coordinator Tracy Bauder said. "They are housed in single compartments where they would have their food and little and sleeping space all in the same area."

ACCC will prioritize cats who are ill (weak, thin, not mobile or with discharge from their eyes or nose), injured or pregnant, and kittens under two months old with no mother. Cats will also be taken in when temperatures are below -20 degrees.

"What we want to ensure is that we have capacity to care for the cats that really need our help that are sick, injured, in distress," Bauder said.

If cats appear healthy, ACCC suggests they are monitored before a drop off is scheduled.

To make an appointment, call 311 or click here.

With files form CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson