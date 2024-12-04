'There is no trust': Indigenous leaders tell Feds to take action on contamination
Northern Indigenous leaders are demanding action from the federal government after Transport Canada failed to inform them about water and soil contamination at a community dock in Fort Chipewyan, Alberta.
"These things have to be fixed. If not, we will continue to embarrass you all," Athabasca Chipewyan First Nation (ACFN) Chief Allan Adam told the Standing Committee on Transport, Infrastructure and Communities on Tuesday.
Adam, Fort Chipewyan Métis Nation (FCMN) President Kendrick Cardinal and Mikisew Cree First Nation (MCFN) councillor Tammie Tuccaro travelled from their remote community to Ottawa — roughly 4,000 kilometres — to tell MPs their concerns.
Adam explained that the community's efforts earlier this year to get the Transport Canada dock ready for potential wildfire evacuations eventually revealed the wharf, water and soil are contaminated with cancer-causing compounds.
Referred to as "The Big Dock" by local people, it is the only one that can accommodate barges and provides an essential escape route for people and supplies in an emergency. In the summer, the only way into Fort Chipewyan is by boat or plane.
When ACFN, MCFN and FCMN first went public with their concerns in early October, the federal government repeatedly said the contaminated zone is unlikely to pose any risks to human health. https://edmonton.ctvnews.ca/a-cover-up-fort-chipewyan-releases-report-showing-cancer-causing-substances-found-at-dock-1.7059815
But environmental toxicologist Mandy Olsgard, who testified on Tuesday via Zoom, said that assertion is based on a federal risk assessment that failed to consider how Indigenous people use the dock, water and land, including ingesting fish and plants from the area.
The federal assessment was "essentially useless" to address concerns about human health, she said.
"This is a northern community with a 91 per cent Indigenous population with a well-documented reliance on the land and water for traditional diets," Olsgard said at the committee meeting.
The study of environmental contamination at the Transport Canada dock in Fort Chipewyan was initiated by NDP Transport critic Taylor Bachrach and NDP Environment critic Laurel Collins. Transport Minister Anita Anand is set to testify on Dec. 5.
Cardinal and Adam emphasized community members' reliance on wild food diets.
"Unfortunately, due to the deficiencies and errors of the health risk assessment contracted by the federal government … the potential risk to community member health is still unknown," said Olsgard, who was hired by the three nations to review the 2017 risk assessment commissioned by Transport Canada.
Health Canada guidance specifically states that you have to engage Indigenous communities because their land use and way of life could expose them to higher concentrations of contamination, Olsgard pointed out.
If the risk assessor (Millenium EMS Solutions) "had talked to anyone in this room or engaged anyone, it would have looked fundamentally different," she said.
The three nations want to be compensated for the money spent hiring consultants to investigate the dock, conduct their own contamination studies and parse through hundreds of pages of technical reports.
"We're spending money out of pocket, and we should be reimbursed immediately," Adam said, adding it was the government's job to do a proper risk assessment and create a plan to remediate and fix Big Dock.
Mikisew Cree First Nation also wants funding for mental health support to help address community members' anxieties and fears that arose because of the contamination, Tuccaro told MPs.
"There is a lot of concern from everybody, even people that don't use the lake," Tuccaro said. "That's the only place that we have a beach and a family park and stuff like that to be utilized … and it is located right adjacent to the wharf."
Adam, Tuccaro and Cardinal all spoke about the negative impact incidents like this have on both physical and mental health.
In spring 2023, the nations learned toxic tailings were seeping from Imperial Oil's Kearl oilsands facility for nine months. They were not notified until 5.3 million litres of wastewater escaped from a drainage pond in a separate incident.
- Imperial, Alberta regulator knew for years about tailings seepage at mine: document
- Kearl oilsands leak exposes gaps in how Alberta and Canada oversee industry: experts
- First Nations blast Alberta Energy Regulator at hearing; Guibeault promises reform
"It's difficult to put into words the kind of stress that comes from living in this constant fear," Cardinal said. "We are constantly asking ourselves questions: Is it safe to fish here? Is it safe to swim here? Can we drink the water? We should never have to live with this level of uncertainty."
Adam explained, "there is no trust" between the community and Transport Canada.
Tuccaro added that Chief Billy-Joe Tuccaro could not travel to Ottawa because his mother was recently diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, and he is staying with her for the final days of her life.
The three nations want to be in the driver's seat when it comes to remediation, and not rely on Transport Canada, she said.
On the morning of the committee meeting, ACFN received an email from Anand saying the department had already hired a consultant to work with the nations to review and update the environmental studies, and determine a path forward for remediation or risk management of the contamination.
Olsgard said she was "a bit taken aback" by the department's decision to hire a consultant since the reason for the ongoing study is that nations were previously left out of decisions and assessments for the dock.
Among the many recommendations put forward by witnesses, Cardinal suggested $25 million be allocated for remediation of the Big Dock and a funding agreement for 50 years, so the three nations can maintain the dock.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Suspect shot after multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before a suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
DEVELOPING As police search for suspect, disturbing video surfaces after U.S. health-care CEO gunned down in New York
UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson was killed Wednesday morning in what investigators suspect was a targeted shooting outside a Manhattan hotel where the health insurer was holding an investor conference.
'Utterly absurd': Freeland rebuffs Poilievre's offer of two hours to present fall economic statement
Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland has rebuffed Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's offer to give up two hours of scheduled opposition time next Monday to present the awaited fall economic statement as 'utterly absurd.'
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
French government toppled in historic no-confidence vote
French opposition lawmakers brought the government down on Wednesday, throwing the European Union's second-biggest economic power deeper into a political crisis that threatens its capacity to legislate and rein in a massive budget deficit.
Why are some Canada Post outlets still open during CUPW strike?
As many postal workers continue to strike across the country, some Canadians have been puzzled by the fact some Canada Post offices and retail outlets remain open.
Woman who stowed away on plane to Paris is back on U.S. soil
A Russian woman who stowed away on a Delta Air Line flight from New York to Paris last week has returned stateside Wednesday.
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
Calgary
-
Former Calgary police officer wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Calgary police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a former officer they say used police resources to contact women he met while on duty.
-
'Dangerous and unpredictable' Calgary man among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives
A Calgary man accused of killing a mother of five in a senseless act of violence remains one of the most wanted criminals in Canada.
-
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Lethbridge
-
Southern Alberta man sentenced in 2021 killing
A southern Alberta man has been sentenced to five-and-a-half years, less time served, in connection with a fatal attack on Linden Grier more than three years ago.
-
Lethbridge charities worry Canada Post strike is impacting donations
The Canada Post strike has come at a difficult time of year for most Canadians, but for Lethbridge charities it's the worst-case scenario.
-
Residents debate Grassy Mountain coal mining project applications at public hearing
Residents in favour and against coal mining in the Eastern Slopes had the chance to have their voices heard as a public hearing for three applications by Northback got underway in Pincher Creek Tuesday.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon boy, 16, faces first-degree murder charge in death of woman found outside the Copper Mug
A 16-year-old boy faces a first-degree murder charge in the case of a woman found dead in an 8th Street parking lot last month.
-
'It's just way better': Saskatchewan hockey prospects welcome NCAA eligibility change
A major shift in the hockey world means players can suit up in the Canadian Hockey League (CHL) without sacrificing their eligibility to compete in the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA).
-
Saskatchewan maintains dismal status as leader in spread of HIV, with no provincial strategy in place
Advocates for Saskatchewan’s HIV-positive residents are calling for a provincial strategy to support those living with the virus, and to help stop its spread.
Regina
-
Is your water changing colour and taste? Don't worry, its still safe
Residents in Regina and Moose Jaw may notice some changes in their water as construction continues at the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant.
-
Sask. auditor says high social housing vacancy rates in Regina need to be addressed
Saskatchewan's auditor says Regina had nearly 18 per cent of all social housing vacancies in the province at one point in 2024.
-
Maddox Schultz, 14, leading U18 AAA hockey league in points
Maddox Schultz continues to prove that he can play with the best of the best as the youngest player to suit up for every game for the U18 AAA Pat Canadians so far this season.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect shot after multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before a suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
-
Early-rising Taylor Swift fans wait for hours in Vancouver for concert gear
Taylor Swift fans were up before the sun in Vancouver to snag some coveted shirts, bags and sweaters to mark her record-breaking Eras Tour.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Suspect shot after multiple people stabbed in downtown Vancouver: police
A 'number of people' were stabbed in downtown Vancouver Wednesday before a suspect was shot by police, authorities say.
-
Federal minister Harjit Sajjan to attend Taylor Swift concert with taxpayer-funded ticket
Harjit Sajjan, the federal minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, will be going to the Eras Tour on taxpayer dollars.
-
Environment Canada warns fog causing near-zero visibility in southwest B.C.
Environment Canada is warning travellers that dense fog is creating near-zero visibility in parts of southwestern British Columbia on Wednesday.
Toronto
-
WATCH: Suspects armed with hammers hit Markham jewelry store
Six suspects are in custody in connection with a smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store in a Markham mall that was captured on video.
-
5 individuals wanted for GTA-area murders added to Canada’s most-wanted fugitives list
Five individuals being sought by police in the GTA have been added to a list of Canada’s most wanted fugitives.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES Toronto under winter weather travel advisory
Toronto is getting its first taste of winter weather Wednesday as a low-pressure system brings snow to the city. Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory on Tuesday night, warning of potentially hazardous driving conditions throughout the day.
Montreal
-
Ex-Sutton Quebec president sentenced to 5 years in prison for ordering arson attacks on competitors
The co-founder and former president of real estate company Sutton Quebec was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty on Wednesday to ordering a series of arson attacks on his competitors over several years.
-
2 Quebec men top list of Canada's most wanted
Two men believed to be central figures in Quebec’s violent and ongoing drug conflict topped the Bolo Program's latest Top 25 list of Canada's Most Wanted fugitives.
-
CAQ condemned for closure of French-language classes
The French Language Commissioner, Benoît Dubreuil, has condemned the Coalition Avenir Québec government for terminating francization services in several school service centres (CSS).
Atlantic
-
Body found in burned vehicle in Pictou County identified as missing N.S. woman
Nova Scotia RCMP has identified the bodies found in a burned vehicle in Pictou County last month as a missing Truro woman and a man from Alberta.
-
A province-by-province look at what to expect from Thursday's storm
An early December storm moving across northern New Brunswick Thursday will bring the Maritime provinces a mix of snow, rain, and high wind.
-
Traffic tensions: Halifax Transit patrons and drivers frustrated by delays
Halifax Transit patrons and drivers are expressing frustration about long waits and delays.
Winnipeg
-
Proposed site for Winnipeg supervised consumption site in the city's core
The province’s first supervised consumption site could soon be located along the Disraeli Freeway in Winnipeg.
-
Canadian appears in U.S. court in decades-old cold case
Robert Creter made his first court appearance since his extradition to the United States from Winnipeg. He's the prime suspect in the murder of 23-year-old Tami Tignor – a cold case dating back to 1997.
-
'We want you to enjoy shopping': Winnipeg police stepping up presence at busy retail locations for the holidays
When you are doing your holiday shopping this month, you may notice more police officers out and about at some of the biggest shopping areas in Winnipeg.
Ottawa
-
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY
WINTER WEATHER TRAVEL ADVISORY 10 cm of snow in the forecast, OPP urging drivers to drive safely in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Cold temperatures and snow amounting to 10 centimetres are in the forecast for Ottawa this Wednesday. A winter weather travel advisory is in effect and police are asking people to drive safely.
-
Ottawa's chief medical officer Dr. Vera Etches to become head of CHEO
Ottawa’s medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches has been appointed as the president and CEO of the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).
-
Ontario announces new funding to revitalize downtown Ottawa, transform ByWard Market street into 'pedestrian-only' in the summer
The Ontario government is investing $20 million into the revitalization of downtown Ottawa, including transforming William Street in the ByWard Market into a pedestrian-only street in the summer and developing a "cultural and entertainment district."
Northern Ontario
-
Warm, wet winter expected in much of Canada, say forecasters
Federal forecasters expect a warmer-than-normal start to winter in most of Canada, with more precipitation than usual in parts of the country.
-
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
-
Snow-clearing efforts stalled due to tractor-trailers stuck on many roads along Highway 11
Snow-clearing efforts continue on secondary roads that remain closed along Highway 11 on Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults denied bail after 2nd arrest
A Midland man accused of violent sexual assaults who was granted bail last month has been arrested again, but this time, he will remain behind bars.
-
17-year-olds arrested with loaded gun, drugs in Barrie, police say
Police in Barrie say two teens were arrested for having a loaded gun and drugs in their possession.
-
Barrie man couldn't believe his luck after winning nearly $112,000 with Lotto Max
A Barrie man is celebrating his first big win with Lotto Max, even if it took him a minute to realize his good fortune.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Regional Police recover 52 vehicles from chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont.
A chop shop in North Dumfries, Ont. has been dismantled after police found 52 stolen vehicles.
-
Three 13-year-olds fall through ice at Cambridge pond
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has issued a public plea after three boys fell through the ice at a Cambridge pond on Tuesday.
-
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
London
-
Pedestrian struck in northeast London
London police say that one person has been transported to hospital with serious injuries as the result of a collision this afternoon.
-
'It was a hidden gem in the county': St. Thomas patients look for alternate solutions as STEGH therapy pool remains closed
A group of physiotherapy patients is still searching for ways to maintain their health after the closure of the pool at the St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital (STEGH).
-
Minister 'extremely concerned' after Air Canada announces change to carry-on bags
Air Canada plans to bar carry-on bags and impose a seat selection fee for its lowest-fare customers in the new year.
Windsor
-
Mourning the loss of dramatic arts program, UWindsor students turn grief into performing arts piece
Following budget cuts resulting in no theatre company like the University Players to rely on anymore, dramatic arts students were devastated.
-
Rising profits or closing brick and mortar stores: the impact of the ongoing Canada Post strike
Most local businesses have found alternative ways to ship their products to customers during the Canada Post Strike.
-
Hosting a holiday party? Here’s what you need to know about social host liability
As we usher in the holiday season, many are preparing to host family dinners or festive parties – a lot of which will see alcohol served.