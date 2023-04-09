'There is still a war going on': Massive pysanky to raise funds for newcomers

Ukrainian newcomer Veronika Vitenko paints a massive pysanka for the Pysanky for Peace initiative (CTV News Edmonton/Miriam Valdes-Carletti). Ukrainian newcomer Veronika Vitenko paints a massive pysanka for the Pysanky for Peace initiative (CTV News Edmonton/Miriam Valdes-Carletti).

Attacks in Ukraine continue amid Easter pleas for peace

Weekend shelling by Russian forces killed at least seven civilians, Ukrainian officials reported Sunday as Pope Francis and Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby used their traditional Easter messages to highlight the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world.

