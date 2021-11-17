There once was a bake shop on Edmonton streets, that built a tiny Whoville out of sweets

Duchess Bake Shop created Whoville out of gingerbread as part of a clothing drive for the Bissell Centre. Nov. 17, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton) Duchess Bake Shop created Whoville out of gingerbread as part of a clothing drive for the Bissell Centre. Nov. 17, 2021. (CTV News Edmonton)

Edmonton Top Stories