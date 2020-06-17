EDMONTON -- You may have seen Mitchell Wendland riling up crowds at Edmonton Eskimos Games, but with COVID-19 putting the CFL on hold, this year he's focusing his talents elsewhere.

Make-up and online drag performaces are a couple of passions he's been keeping up with, interests he's grateful to have.

"I think for me, I just like to live my life completely doing 100 per cent me, not worrying about anyone else," said Wendland.

Wendland says he didn't always follow this motto, he was a cheerleader throughout middle school and high school, but didn't fully come out until he was 21.

"I think just that level of fear of being judged. Or fear of being openly out. I think that was my biggest fear of going into these roles that were very highly community based, very much in the public eye," said Wendland.

"Once I fully came out I think that's where I started to get comfortable with myself, who I am, and that made me able to go on in my life and do things I want to do and persue."

Shows like Drag Race and role models like Beyonce and Lady Gaga gave him the courage to try performing. He says he always had an interest in make-up and decided to try doing drag. Wendland calls his first public drag show nerve wracking, but liberating.

"Who doesn't want to have their Beyonce moment to go out into the crowds to perform and just be the centre of attention for an hour or two? It's super amazing and liberating myself where I get to feel, this is me!"

Wendland, who is also a part-time fitness instructor, has even brought his drag persona "Honey Dijon" to the gym. The 24-year-old has been doing drag for almost two years, and says there's never a wrong time to start.

"I think that’s biggest thing that anyone can take away, do what makes you happy. Don’t worry about anyone else, if it brings you joy follow that," said Wendland.

"Every single person has some message or something to give to the community so don’t be afraid to speak up, speak your truth and live your life."

This year, since COVID-19 has cancelled or moved Pride festivities online, Wendland is celebrating Pride Month in his own way.

"The pride never stops, whether there's festivals or not, there's always ways to celebrate pride, and I think for me I internalize that on the daily, as just being yourself," said Wendland.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Nicole Weisberg