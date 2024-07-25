'There's mom and dad's house': New video appears to show destruction of Jasper neighbourhood

Video posted to social media on Thursday morning appears to show the charred remains of a Jasper, Alta., neighbourhood.

The video obtained by CTV News from Ryan Jespersen, appears to show the aftermath of the wildfire that ripped through the town.

The video was recorded by an official who wants to remain anonymous but provided the video to Jespersen.

The video was taken from a truck as it drives down what appears to be a residential street

As the camera pans, homes appear burned to the foundations.

Blackened trees, bushes and vehicles can also be seen in the video.

At one point, the videographer comments, "There's mom and dad's house."

The wildfire breached the town of Jasper on Wednesday evening.

The extent of the damage to the town is still unknown.