A man who witnessed a Sandpiper Golf & Country Club employee run over and kill two geese with a cart Thursday recounted the incident to CTV News Edmonton.

“Ran over two of them, dragged one of them like 15-20 yards and didn’t even stop,” Brad Anderson said. “My playing partner and I were just kind of in disbelief.”

Anderson said the employee apologized, and told him it wasn’t intentional.

Unsatisfied, Anderson then talked to the course’s general manager, Kevin Easthope.

“He was basically like, ‘Whatever. It happened and we can’t do anything about it now.’ That really offended me.”

Angered over the club’s “dismissiveness,” Anderson posted images of the dead geese on Facebook.

After online outrage, Sandpiper management posted on Facebook, and deleted, a statement that said the situation had been “blown out of proportion” and the superintendent is a “loving family man” who “would never harm any one (sic) or anything maliciously.”

That intensified the outrage, and the golf course posted another statement on Facebook.

Easthope declined an interview request.

In a statement to CTV News Edmonton, Alberta Fish and Wildlife said it has received multiple reports from the public and is investigating.

Killing migratory birds can result in a fine, jail time or both.

