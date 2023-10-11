There were more than 100 cooking-related fires in Edmonton last year: EFRS
Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is sharing tips on how to reduce cooking-related fires as part of Fire Prevention Week.
There were 131 residential cooking-related fires in Edmonton in 2022, which caused an estimated $3.5 million in damages, EFRS said in a release.
"Cooking-related fires are entirely preventable," said EFRS Deputy Chief of Community Safety and Risk David Lazenby. "There are simple habits that can prevent kitchen fires and fire injuries. That is why it is important that people know what they are and practice them."
EFRS shared four tips to try to avoid these fires:
- Never leave cooking unattended;
- Put pot handles toward the back of the stove;
- Keep a lid nearby when cooking. Cover the pan and turn off the burner if a small fire starts;
- Keep children and pets one metre away from the cooking area.
For more information, click here.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
Then and now in photos: New satellite imagery from Gaza City shows buildings destroyed
Maxar Technologies, an American space and technology firm, released new photos Tuesday of the on-going destruction in the Gaza Strip
Fact check Misinformation about the Israel-Hamas war is flooding social media. Here are the facts
In the days since Hamas militants stormed into Israel on Saturday morning, a flood of videos and photos purporting to show the conflict have filled social media, making it difficult for onlookers from around the world to sort fact from fiction.
Rare birdwing butterflies star in U.S. federal case against NY man accused of trafficking insects
Birdwing butterflies are among the rarest and largest to grace the planet, their 10-inch wingspans flapping through the rainforests of Southeast Asia and Australia. Their sheer size can make them hard to miss.
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
Ottawa extending amnesty for 'assault-style' firearms again, until October 2025
The federal Liberal government says it will extend an amnesty order on guns it prohibited in the wake of the deadly 2020 Nova Scotia shooting rampage for an extra two years.
DEVELOPING Live updates: Day 5 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
The Israeli military said more than 1,200 people, including 155 soldiers, have died in Israel since Saturday's incursion. In Gaza, the health ministry says more than 1,050 have been killed and over 5,100 injured.
How a secretive Hamas commander orchestrated the attack on Israel
Israel calls last week's devastating attack by Hamas its 9/11 moment. The secretive architect of the assault, Palestinian commander Mohammed Deif, calls it Al Aqsa Flood.
Calgary
-
Public asked to avoid Eden Valley First Nation due to ongoing police operation
Turner Valley RCMP is asking the public to stay away from the Eden Valley First Nation due to a police operation.
-
4 Lethbridge high school football players charged in alleged sexual assault of teammate
Four high school football players are facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged sexual assault at a Lethbridge high school last week.
-
Alberta MP accuses Danielle Smith of 'baseless,' 'ludicrous' statements on electricity
The fuse is lit for fireworks in Ottawa next week with a Liberal member of Parliament accusing Alberta's premier of making false claims.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. village resident says common sense will prevail over 'QAnon queen'
After venting frustrations with a cult-like group camped out in their community since September, some residents of Richmound left a meeting with RCMP on Tuesday determined to carry on with their lives.
-
'A cosmic ballet': How to watch Saturday's partial eclipse in Saskatchewan
With a partial solar eclipse set to take over the skies on Saturday, it may be tempting to take a quick peek skyward, but experts advise not to look without the proper safety equipment.
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hears
A Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
Regina
-
Protesters gather by the hundreds as Sask. government continues plan to make 'Parents Bill of Rights' law
Hundreds of people gathered outside the Saskatchewan legislative building on Tuesday to protest the government's plan to invoke the notwithstanding clause and legislate its parental consent policy.
-
Sask. village resident says common sense will prevail over 'QAnon queen'
After venting frustrations with a cult-like group camped out in their community since September, some residents of Richmound left a meeting with RCMP on Tuesday determined to carry on with their lives.
-
Minor injuries reported after single vehicle collision on Regina's Ring Road
Regina police say a single-vehicle collision on Ring Road Tuesday morning resulted in no significant road closures and just minor injuries.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP searching for armed man north of St. Stephen
New Brunswick RCMP says officers are searching for an armed man north of St. Stephen.
-
Man charged after liquor store employee sexually assaulted: N.S. RCMP
RCMP say they have charged a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Shelburne, N.S., last month.
-
‘He was a proud Islander’: Former P.E.I. Premier James Lee passes away
Premier Dennis King released a statement on Wednesday regarding the death of James Lee, who served as the premier of P.E.I. from 1981 to 1986.
Toronto
-
Suspect used fraudulent document to steal $20M in gold during heist at Toronto airport: lawsuit
Security company Brink’s has launched a lawsuit against Air Canada following the gold heist at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport last spring, alleging that the airline allowed an unidentified individual to walk away with $20 million in gold and millions in cash after presenting personnel with a fraudulent waybill.
-
What you need to know about the RCMP investigation of the Ontario Greenbelt scandal
Here's what you need to know about a RCMP investigation into the Ontario government's decision to develop parts of the Greenbelt.
-
Group of Ontario drivers protesting 'mass termination' from U.S.-Canada delivery company months after forming union
For nearly two weeks, a group of more than 20 former delivery drivers have been protesting what they call a “mass termination” executed by their employer just months after the workers had certified with a local union.
Montreal
-
Israel-Hamas war: Canada details airlift plans, hostage team amid 'horrors' unfolding
The Canadian government will begin airlifting citizens and their families out of Israel by Thursday or Friday, while pledging no stone will go unturned as officials continue to seek confirmation of how many Canadians have been killed or remain missing, while providing new details about plans to send hostage negotiators.
-
Ex-Quebec junior hockey players plead guilty to sex assault
Two former Quebec junior hockey players have pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a minor in June 2021.
-
Air Canada grounds pilot over 'unacceptable' social media posts about Israel-Gaza war
Air Canada said it has grounded a pilot over 'unacceptable' posts on social media.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canadian citizen with 'deep ties to Ottawa' killed by Hamas, Jewish Federation of Ottawa says
A Canadian citizen living in Israel, who had deep ties to Ottawa, was killed by Hamas, the Ottawa Jewish Federation said Wednesday on behalf of the family of Adi Vital-Kaploun.
-
Suspect charged in connection with Kemptville, Ont. homicide
Ontario Provincial Police say one person has been arrested in connection with a homicide in Kemptville, Ont.
-
Judge to allow Ottawa residents to testify in 'Freedom Convoy' organizers' trial
The presiding judge in the criminal trial of two 'Freedom Convoy' organizers has ruled that local Ottawa residents will be allowed to testify.
Kitchener
-
Police release new video in connection to Uptown Waterloo homicide
Police are asking to speak to two individuals seen in new security video, in connection to an Uptown Waterloo homicide in September.
-
Police searching for eight suspects in Conestoga Mall theft
Waterloo regional police are looking for eight males in connection to a significant theft at Conestoga Mall in Waterloo Tuesday evening.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Multi-day police investigation at Guelph home
A home in Guelph’s Onward Willow neighbourhood has been the focus of a police investigation for several days, but officers remain tight-lipped about what they’re doing there.
Northern Ontario
-
Two fatal crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ont. in less than 24 hours
Three people have died in two separate crashes on Highway 17 in northwestern Ontario in less than 24 hours.
-
Tutti Frutti restaurants closing in Sudbury later this month
Sudbury, which was home to the first Tutti Frutti franchise location outside of Quebec in 2008, is losing both its franchises as one owner retires and the other takes a new direction.
-
Here's how to leave bedbugs behind when you travel home: expert
Bedbugs are taking over some French cities, which one expert says could happen in Canada unless people are careful when they travel.
Winnipeg
-
RCMP track man on dirt bike, find drugs in backpack in Portage la Prairie
A warrant has been issued for a Portage la Prairie man after drugs were found in an abandoned backpack he allegedly dropped while running from police on a dirt bike.
-
Manitoba Tory caucus backs Stefanson's decision to stay on as leader: chair
Manitoba Progressive Conservative legislature members have met for the first time since last week's provincial election saw them go from government to Opposition.
-
Second suspect arrested in Winnipeg homicide
The Winnipeg Police Service arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of a 46-year-old man last month.
Vancouver
-
'He was a true hero': Friends of Canadian killed in Israel share story of his last moments
The Vancouver man killed in Israel while attending a music festival is being remembered for being a hero until his last moments.
-
'Bold action' coming on housing, Vancouver mayor says
Vancouver's mayor says he is making "bold moves" to tackle the housing crisis in the city, where homelessness is rising and rents and home prices remain sky-high.
-
Fire on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay ferry allegedly started by 16-year-old
A 16-year-old boy is accused of starting a fire in the washroom of a BC Ferries vessel Tuesday night.
Vancouver Island
-
Multiple vehicles damaged, witness bear-sprayed in Langford
Mounties in Langford are searching for suspects after nine vehicles were allegedly damaged in an act of vandalism early Monday morning.
-
Fire on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay ferry allegedly started by 16-year-old
A 16-year-old boy is accused of starting a fire in the washroom of a BC Ferries vessel Tuesday night.
-
'It has been a long time coming': Road upgrades to Bamfield now complete
Upgrades along the 76-kilometre stretch of road connecting Bamfield to Port Alberni are now complete.