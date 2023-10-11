There were more than 100 cooking-related fires in Edmonton last year: EFRS

Edmonton

    Edmonton Fire Rescue Services is sharing tips on how to reduce cooking-related fires as part of Fire Prevention Week.

    There were 131 residential cooking-related fires in Edmonton in 2022, which caused an estimated $3.5 million in damages, EFRS said in a release.

    "Cooking-related fires are entirely preventable," said EFRS Deputy Chief of Community Safety and Risk David Lazenby. "There are simple habits that can prevent kitchen fires and fire injuries. That is why it is important that people know what they are and practice them."

    EFRS shared four tips to try to avoid these fires:

    • Never leave cooking unattended;
    • Put pot handles toward the back of the stove;
    • Keep a lid nearby when cooking. Cover the pan and turn off the burner if a small fire starts;
    • Keep children and pets one metre away from the cooking area.

