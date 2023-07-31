'There were sparks flying everywhere': Mounties arrest man after 'low-speed' pursuit in eastern Alberta

One person is in custody northeast of Edmonton after what police are calling a "low-speed pursuit."

Around 8:15 a.m. on Sunday, RCMP got a complaint of a suspicious vehicle just east of Bonnyville.

As they were on route to the scene, they got another report that the Ram 3500 pickup truck had left the area.

Officers soon located the truck driving backwards at a speed of 25 to 30 km/hr on Highway 28 toward Bonnyville.

"The truck had lost a tire and there were sparks flying everywhere," Mounties wrote in a news release on Monday. "Officers noted many civilian vehicles leaving the Highway to avoid being hit by the Ram."

Because of the risk to other drivers, police say a pursuit was initiated.

As police were attempting to stop the driver, a civilian vehicle tried to stop the truck, which veered onto 70 Street in Bonnyville.

The two vehicles collided, and the pickup stopped.

Police say the driver of the pickup then intentionally rammed the police cruiser, rendering it inoperable.

Officers conducted a "high-risk" arrest, and the driver of the pickup was taken into custody.

Mounties determined the pickup had been stolen from a Bonnyville business around 1 a.m. the same day.

A 30-year-old man from Cold Lake is facing 11 charges in connection with the pursuit, including assault with a weapon, operation of a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner, and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The suspect will appear in Alberta Court of Justice in Bonnyville on Tuesday.

Bonnyville is about 240 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.