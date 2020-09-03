EDMONTON -- Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at 3:30 p.m.

Alberta has 1,403 active cases of the coronavirus, including 555 infections in Calgary and 488 in Edmonton.

There are 50 Albertans in hospital being treated for COVID-19, with 9 in intensive care units.

Alberta has completed 984,736 tests of COVID-19 since March and has reported 14,180 cases, 12,535 recoveries and 242 deaths.

Watch Hinshaw's news conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.