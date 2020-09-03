Advertisement
These are Alberta's COVID-19 stats before Hinshaw's Thursday update
Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provided, from Edmonton on August 31, 2020, an update on COVID-19 and the ongoing work to protect public health. (photography by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
EDMONTON -- Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will update Albertans on the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday at 3:30 p.m.
Alberta has 1,403 active cases of the coronavirus, including 555 infections in Calgary and 488 in Edmonton.
There are 50 Albertans in hospital being treated for COVID-19, with 9 in intensive care units.
- Wednesday: Alberta records 1 more death, 114 new cases of COVID-19
- Infographics: COVID-19 in Alberta by the numbers
- COVID-19 in Edmonton: Numbers broken down by neighbourhood
Alberta has completed 984,736 tests of COVID-19 since March and has reported 14,180 cases, 12,535 recoveries and 242 deaths.
Watch Hinshaw's news conference live at CTVNewsEdmonton.ca.