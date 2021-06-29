EDMONTON -- Olivia and Noah remain Alberta’s most popular baby names.

Alberta welcomed 49,030 babies last year – 25,160 boys and 23,870 girls, said Alberta Service Minister Nate Glubish.

Amongst the newborns, Olivia ranked as the most popular girls name for the eighth year in a row. Taking the top from 2013 to 2020, the winning name is the longest streak since 1980. Noah is the most popular baby boy name since 2018.

“In a year unlike any other, positivity seemed to be a popular theme for some new parents, with names like Hope, Peace, Faith, Charity, Joy, Happy and Brave appearing on the list of registered names,” said the minister.

Some parents draw inspiration from athletes such as Kobe and Beckham, while others turn to literature for names such as Guinevere and Atticus.

Two girls were named Deena, perhaps after Alberta's chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“Every year the list has a great mix of classic names, traditional names and even some inspired by popular culture,” said Glubish.

Top 10 baby girl names:

Olivia (236)

Emma (184)

Charlotte (161)

Ava (159)

Sophia (151)

Amelia (145)

Isla (133)

Emily (127)

Lily (123)

Abigail (114)

Top 10 baby boy names: