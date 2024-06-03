These are the improvements fans can expect to see at Commonwealth Stadium this year

The Edmonton Elks are getting ready to kick off the 2024 CFL season next week and fans will notice some new improvements to Commonwealth Stadium.

The City of Edmonton and the Elks invested more than $2 million in improvements into the stadium ahead of this season.

"The City of Edmonton is proud to own and operate the largest outdoor stadium in Canada over the last 45 years," said Heather Seutter, director of Commonwealth Stadium in a news release.

"The Stadium continues to be in demand to host Edmonton Elks games and international sporting events, lively concerts, and cultural events."

Stadium suites have been renovated and now feature in-suite ordering, including the chance to pre-order food ahead of events.

A suite at Commonwealth Stadium on Monday June 3, 2024. (Marek Tkach/CTV News Edmonton)

A family space in the west concession area is a private area to feed infants and change babies. The Brick Kids Zone, previously at Clarke Stadium, is moving into the Commonwealth Fieldhouse and will be open until the start of the third quarter every game.

Earlier this year, the team announced the season seat holder area would be rebranded as the Legends Club, showcasing past Elks greats.

Jackie Parker's in the west concessions area also has some upgrades, including new projectors and screens.

The stadium also has new in-game production and visual asset capabilities.

Improved infrastructure and network connectivity will enhance Wi-Fi and cell capabilities in the building.

Concessions have gotten some modifications, allowing food and drinks to be served at spots previously only able to serve one or the other.

New point of sales equipment has been installed to make transactions faster and more reliable.

Lastly, the concourse washrooms have been renovated, including new flooring.

"While these stadium improvements will enhance fan engagement and visitor experiences at the Stadium, the City is hopeful that the province may make larger investments in the Stadium infrastructure to ensure modernization efforts can continue to move forward, as the economic impacts of major events continue to grow in our city," Seutter said.

This will be the Elks' 75th season and the 45th season at Commonwealth.

Kickoff on Saturday against the Saskatchewan Roughriders is at 2 p.m.