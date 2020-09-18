Advertisement
These are the Indigenous names being considered for Edmonton's wards
EDMONTON -- An Indigenous committee tasked with giving Edmonton's 12 newly amended wards traditional names has released its list.
The committee of Indigenous matriarchs, iyiniw iskwewak wihtwawin, included 17 women from Treaty No. 6, 7 and 8, Métis and Inuit members.
The group consulted with members of the community and Elders. They chose names that represent each of the languages in the capital region and help preserve Indigenous history.
"The historical and cultural meaning of names is very important to the committee members, as it is their desire that each name should reflect Indigenous connections to the land in each ward," the city's website reads.
These are the Indigenous names that will city council will discuss on Sept. 21:
- Ward 1: Nakota Isga
- Ward 2: Anirniq
- Ward 3: tastawiyiniwak (ᑕᐢᑕᐃᐧᔨᓂᐊᐧᐠ)
- Ward 4: Dene
- Ward 5: O-day’min
- Ward 6: Métis
- Ward 7: sipiwiyiniwak
- Ward 8: papastew
- Ward 9: pihêsiwin
- Ward 10: Ipiihkoohkanipiaohtsi
- Ward 11: Karhiio
- Ward 12: Sspomitapi