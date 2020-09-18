EDMONTON -- An Indigenous committee tasked with giving Edmonton's 12 newly amended wards traditional names has released its list.

The committee of Indigenous matriarchs, iyiniw iskwewak wihtwawin, included 17 women from Treaty No. 6, 7 and 8, Métis and Inuit members.

The group consulted with members of the community and Elders. They chose names that represent each of the languages in the capital region and help preserve Indigenous history.

i was honoured to be apart of the ward naming process for the @CityofEdmonton wards to receive indigenous names. we held ceremonies, talked to many people, learned about our shared history here, and came up with these 12 names!https://t.co/k9Uq7JvBFO — Emily Riddle (@emilyjaneriddle) September 17, 2020

"The historical and cultural meaning of names is very important to the committee members, as it is their desire that each name should reflect Indigenous connections to the land in each ward," the city's website reads.

These are the Indigenous names that will city council will discuss on Sept. 21: